San Francisco 49ers TE George Kittle Still Best TE in NFL





There aren’t many things 49ers tight end George Kittle isn’t good at. He is a great pass catcher, well after the catch and arguably the best blocker in his position in the league. Those versatile skills earned him the number 1 spot in a ranking of the NFL’s top 11 tight ends by Mark Schofield of the NFL Wire. Injury limited Kittle to just eight games last year, but he was still productive in those games with 48 receptions for 634 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce was in the process of breaking Kittle’s single-season record for receiving yards from a tight end and players like the Raiders’ Darren Waller and the Lions’ TJ Hockenson burst onto the scene with big years. That’s not to say Kittle has been sidelined in the discussion of the NFL’s best TEs, but his rankings are a good reminder that he’s still one of the most important offensive weapons in the NFL. Keeping Kittle sane will be a huge key to the 49ers’ offense this season, no matter how their quarterback situation shakes out. He’s a go-to pass catcher quarterbacks can rely on, and a yardage generator thanks to his ability to run away from defensive backs into the open field. His blocking is also an integral part of head coach Kyle Shanahan and the deception on which his hasty attack often thrives. There may be better pass-catching TEs in the NFL than Kittle, but his overall skills and how he influences the running game puts him above the rest in his position. 49ers 2021 90-Man Roster Preview: Tight Ends









