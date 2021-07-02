Top 4 batsmen with the most triple centuries in Test Cricket





In a set-up like Test cricket, the team whose batsmen want to score as many runs as possible. The first goal of a top-order batsman in Test cricket is to score a century and later turn it into a big hit. The biggest milestone of this is beating a triple century in a five-day game. In this particular article, we will discuss the players who have scored the most triple hundreds in the longest format. There are four players tied for first place and they are ranked in reverse order of innings played. 4. Brian Lara 2 Former West Indian great Brian Lara took two iconic hits in his testing career. One was the record highest individual score of 400* against England in 2004. Lara dealt 582 balls in these innings, hitting 43 fours and 4 sixes. This match ultimately ended in a draw. Before that, exactly 10 years ago, in 1994 Lara had hit a triple hundred against England. He scored 375 runs off 538 balls using 45 fours. With this knock he recorded the highest individual Test score of that time past Garry Sobers (365*). 3. Chris Gayle 2 West Indian legend and arguably the greatest T20 player Chris Gayle also showed his class in Test format. He hit two triple centuries in five-day cricket during his career. The first was a 317 run knockout against South Africa in 2005. Gayle hit 37 fours and 3 sixes. Later in 2010, he hit 333 runs off 437 balls against Sri Lanka with the help of 34 fours and 9 sixes. 2. Virender Sehwag 2 Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag was the first player from the country to hit a triple ton. His first such knock came against Pakistan in the Multan Test, 2004, where he hit 309 runs from 375 balls. Later, Sehwag registered his second treble century by scoring 319 runs off 304 balls against South Africa in 2008. This is also the fastest treble century in the game’s longest form. The explosive opener missed his third triple ton in 2009 when he scored 293 runs against Sri Lanka. 1. Don Bradman 2 The greatest Test cricketer Don Bradman played just 52 games, but registered two triple tons in his career. The first innings of 334 runs off 448 balls was played against England in 1934. In 1930 he tripled against England with 304 runs off 473 balls, including 43 fours and 2 sixes. In one of the strokes played in 1932, Bradman didn’t stay out with 299 runs against South Africa, missing a triple century.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.100mbsports.com/top-4-batsmen-with-most-triple-centuries-in-test-cricket-eng/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos