Ryan Shroyer Named Lafayette’s New Football Head Coach





(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The Lafayette Irish announce Ryan Shroyer as the new football head coach for the 2021-2022 football season. “When I heard that Coach Shroyer was a candidate in April, I knew I wanted to be my head coach in my final season of high school football,” said Lafayette Senior Wide Receiver, Carlos Cortez. “Oh man, this is where it all started for me, this is where I fell in love with the game of football. This is where I started my coaching career early in college, this is everything for me. So to be able to have the opportunity and responsibility to coming back and keeping this thing going doesn’t require a lot of motivation to get me excited about that,” said Shroyer. Shroyer graduated from Lafayette in 2009 and then was the linebackers coach for former Head Coach Eric McDowell for a few years. For the past 3 years he coached football at Polo. His promise coming in Lafayette is to have a lot of energy and maximum effort. “I’m going to bring the energy every day, I’m going to put in the effort and I guarantee we’re going to compete,” Shroyer said. And most importantly, be proud of Lafayette. “We’re going to do things the right way, we’re going to be proud of our program, we’re going to be proud of the weight room and in the field, clean up after ourselves and be proud of what we have here at Lafayette,” said Shroyer. Although Shroyer has just been announced as the new head coach, players are already fully behind him and his coaching staff. “The whole team feels the same as me, they love all these new signings and they really enjoy Coach Shroyer so far and the whole coaching staff,” Cortez said. Hailing from Lafayette, Shroyer understands Irish traditions and hopes to continue them along with the success of the program. “A lot of coaches, a lot of players, a lot of people in different roles have worked really hard with the success we’ve had over the past ten years and I hope to carry the torch and continue with that thing,” he said. screamer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kq2.com/content/sports-stories/Ryan-Shroyer-named-new-Lafayette-Head-Football-Coach-574752941.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos