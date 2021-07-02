Manhattan Project National Historical Park hosts a tennis court dance.





In a society that worships love, freedom and beauty, dance is sacred. It is a prayer for the future, a reminder of the past and a joyful cry of thanks for the present.” writer Amelia Atwater-Rhodes. On Friday, June 25, more than 40 people gathered at the Jackson Square Tennis Courts to do just that, in the first of many scheduled Tennis Court Dances to be staged by the Manhattan Project National Historical Park. Local residents of all ages danced to tunes from the 1940s to the 1980s. The National Park Service will hold tennis court dances monthly throughout the summer. The next event will celebrate the 77th anniversary of Oak Ridge’s first tennis court dance. It takes place on Thursday, July 22 at 7 p.m. on the Jackson Square Tennis Courts. The dances are free. During World War II, the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge was home to six movie theaters and so many bowling alleys. The military sponsored and supplied fields and equipment for 17 different sports teams as part of their physical recreation programs. As part of the social recreation programs, the army provided and equipped four recreation halls and two community centers, where dancing, listening to music, parlor games (usually bridge, pinochle, etc.) and parties were arranged. The tennis court dances evolved from the regular dances that were held in the recreation halls. The summer heat made the recreation rooms very warm despite electric fans and there was no air conditioning. Someone suggested dancing on the tennis courts and so the dances continued during the summers, still free, well attended and with Big Band music, according to information from Niki Stephanie Nicholas, Oak Ridge site manager of the Manhattan Project Nationa; Historic Park and Superintendent of Big South Fork National River & Recreation Area, Obed Wild & Scenic River. Manhattan Project National Historical Park tells the stories of the people, events, science and engineering that led to the creation of the atomic bomb. There are many ways to tell these stories including photo exhibitions, ranger presentations, school programs and also organizing community events such as the Tennis Court Dances where people can sit in their lawn chairs, listen to nice music, dance with friends and even meet new people. ‘ said Nicholas. For more information, contact the Manhattan Project National Historical Park at (865) 482-1942.

