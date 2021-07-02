Thanks in part to Lightning, hockey is experiencing a huge warming trend

The hockey program Joe Rhoads oversees was conceived a generation ago by two USF college students from the North who missed the sport. At that time, the Lightning did not yet exist. Nor did a nearby competition.

The original USF Ice Bulls played their first organized game in the fall of 1989, against Georgia State University in Atlanta. Practices were held at the nearest ice rink, off Ulmerton Road in Pinellas County. The team competed in discarded jerseys purchased at a bargain price from the longtime Minnesota North Stars NHL franchise, which shared USF’s green-and-gold color scheme.

Today, the Rhoads team still competes on a club program not approved by the NCAA in a league that includes Florida, UCF, the University of Tampa, Florida Atlantic, and Miami. The games at the streamlined AdventHealth Center Ice facility in Wesley Chapel typically attract single-person audiences in a 500-seat venue.

After a one-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Rhoads estimates 75 to 80 players will try for the 2021-22 squad.

They were all pretty much organized, said Rhoads, an accountant by day whose Philly accent remains deep. Some not so much, but hockey thrived in Florida, and I think it’s directly related to the Lightning and Panthers without a doubt.

In a sense, the hockey world is experiencing global warming. USF, and the state as a whole, by the way, represent a microcosm of the sports explosion in the South or practically any place in the country where sunscreen is a medicine cabinet necessity.

In 1999-2000, the Southeast had fewer than 25,000 participants in the sport, according to USA Hockey. Before the pandemic, that number had more than doubled to nearly 60,000.

Florida is, of course, contributing to the boom.

Participation here has risen from less than 7,000 to nearly 17,000 in those two decades. In 2019-20, only nine states in the country had more American hockey players than Florida: Minnesota, Massachusetts, New York, Michigan, California, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Wisconsin and New Jersey.

I know that our growth rate right now, in the past year and a half alone, is about 30 percent in each of our programs, said AdventHealth Center Ice CEO and co-owner Gordie Zimmermann, whose facility hosts a smorgasbord of adult and youth leagues and clinic.

Hockey on the map.

It got there, in part because of the sun-kissed success at the top of the sport. The Lightning, Dallas Stars, Vegas Golden Knights, and Nashville Predators have all won or competed in the Stanley Cup in the past five years. Winning the title leads to a local bump in participation in American hockey, said Kevin Erlenbach, the group’s assistant executive director of membership.

It helps that the teams in southern markets are also among the most active in trying to grow the game at the youth level through leagues, camps and promotions.

There are a lot of really big market teams that don’t come close to what Tampa does, Erlenbach said.

Years of growth at the base trickle back to the top.

When Tampa first hosted the Frozen Four in 2012, only one native Floridian participated. This year there were three. Naples George Mika won the NCAA National Championship with the University of Massachusetts, and two Pasco County products, Mitchell High alumni Nathan Smith and Lucas Sowder, helped the state of Minnesota progress to its first national semifinals.

The Winnipeg Jets selected Nathan Smith, a striker who was born in New Port Richey and graduated from Mitchell High School, in the third round of the 2018 NHL drawing. He is believed to be the first Tampa Bay native drafted by a NHL franchise. [ RICK BOOTS | Rick Boots | Cedar Rapids RoughRiders ]

Hockey-reference.com lists only three Florida natives who appeared in an NHL game before 2011 (including Dade Citys Dallas Eakins). Since then, at least 11 Floridians have made their debut. Jakob Chychrun (Boca Raton) scored a hat-trick for the Coyotes earlier this year, Shayne Gostisbehere (Pembroke Pines) made nearly 400 appearances for the Flyers, and Devil’s Center Jack Hughes (Orlando) was No. 1 overall. 2019.

Smith might get there someday, too. In 2018, he became the first Tampa Bay resident and high school graduate to be drafted when the Winnipeg Jets picked him in the third round.

And while the NHL isn’t yet scouring the state college club rosters for talent, the league is nevertheless making its way to Florida.

Zimmermann said NHL scouts have been to his building for junior showcase events, and the owner of an NHL franchise showed up to watch his son compete. Furthermore, the facility recently celebrated 15 graduates of the Global Prospects Academy, which combines elite-level training with an educational curriculum, much like Bradenton’s IMG Academy does with various sports.

Our kids always left when they were 14 or 15, if they had any talent, and went to Michigan or Canada or Boston to try and get some (Division I) hopeful out of it, Zimmermann said. And now they don’t have to leave. They come here to scout the kids.

Dave Beaudin sees the shift too.

Coming here from Canada in 1992 around the birth of the Lightnings, his job at the Tampa Bay Skating Academy was to convince baseball parents that their 7-year-old outfielder should try hockey, where there are no 90-degree games or rainouts. to be.

Now the hockey director at the Junior Lightning club, Beaudin is tapping through the areas progress. Sixteen youth teams. Nineteen high school programs (including his team at Mitchell High). Fifty video interviews this spring with players from Canada or Michigan or Ohio who want to play here.

That leaves Beaudin and the rest of the local hockey scene with an opposite problem to what they tackled a generation ago.

We have more children to play, Beaudin said, than there is ice to play on.

Hockey warm up

USA Hockey membership numbers show the rise of hockey in the Sun Belt in general and Florida in particular:

1999-2000

Southeast: 24,824

Florida: 6.798

Texas: 7,060

Tennessee: 1,271

Nevada: 1,185

California: 17,355

2009-10

Southeast: 39.807

Florida: 10,856

Texas: 10,909

Tennessee: 2,430

Nevada: 940

California: 20,404

2019-20

Southeast: 59,363

Florida: 16.956

Texas: 15,221

Tennessee: 5.288

Nevada: 3,235

California: 32,823

