New Charity Partner for Superior Wellness – Destination Chesterfield





Through Josh Marsh – July 2, 2021 Europe’s largest hot tub distributor, Chesterfield-based Superior Wellness, has announced a new partnership with Fibromyalgia Action UK. As of July, Superior Wellness is officially supporting Fibromyalgia Action UK, which fights for fibromyalgia liberation to raise awareness and funds. Fibromyalgia is a long-term condition that causes persistent pain all over the body. In addition to widespread pain, other symptoms will include, but are not limited to, fatigue and unrefreshing sleep, and brain or fibro fog. While there is currently no cure for fibromyalgia, there are treatments to relieve some symptoms and make the condition easier to live with. Hydrotherapy and relaxing in warm water are a great way for those suffering from the condition to find some peace of mind. Routine soaks can also help relieve stress, another factor that can make symptoms more intense. Miami Spas, Superior Wellness’s retail division, will donate $5 per hot tub sold to Fibromyalgia Action UK from July 1. The company also offers discounted hot tubs to all members of Fibromyalgia Action UK. Throughout the year, the Superior Wellness team takes part in a series of charitable events. The first is Tough Mudder on August 1, with 39 team members taking part and all money raised will go directly to Fibromyalgia Action UK. Rob Carlin, Managing Director at Superior Wellness said: We are delighted to be working closely with Fibromyalgia Action UK. My mother suffers from it and one way for her to actually cope with the condition is to take a nice dip in the hot tub. The hot water and hydrotherapy of the jets can make all the difference. We hope to raise awareness of the condition through the partnership, especially among young people, as many may not even know what it is. We will also be raising money throughout the year with charitable events starting with Tough Mudder. There is a great synergy between our brands and we are very excited about our collaboration. Des Quinn, President of Fibromyalgia Action UK said: It’s amazing that Superior Wellness has chosen to donate their time and resources to help the cause of fibromyalgia awareness. We are thrilled that they chose us as their charity of the year. We look forward to working with them all year round. Superior Wellness, renamed Superior Spas in November 2020, with the aim of improving the well-being of all. In addition to selling products that focus on wellness, the wellbeing of the team is also paramount. There is an on-site gym and weekly fitness classes including yoga, boxing and circuits. The team can enjoy subsidized healthy meals and a breakout room with a pool table, table tennis and table football. Superior Wellness supports the city’s marketing and economic growth through Chesterfield Champions, a network of more than 180 organizations in Chesterfield and North Derbyshire.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/2021/07/new-charity-partner-for-superior-wellness/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos