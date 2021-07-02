NFL Fines Washington Football Team $10 Million After Investigating Workplace Culture





“For many years, the working environment at the Washington Football Team, both in general and for women in particular, has been highly unprofessional,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in the release. “Harassment and harassment were common and many described the culture as a culture of fear, and numerous female employees reported experiencing sexual harassment and a general lack of respect in the workplace.”

Beth Wilkinson, the attorney who led the investigation, said ownership and senior management paid “little or no consideration” to workplace culture. In some cases, senior executives themselves acted inappropriately, Wilkinson said.

“This set the tone for the organization and led key executives to believe that disrespectful behavior and more serious misconduct were acceptable in the workplace,” the press release said.

The investigation concluded that franchise owner Dan Snyder was responsible for the club’s unprofessional and intimidating culture and that he had failed to create a respectful work environment. “I’ve learned a lot over the past few months about how my club worked and what kind of workplace we had,” Snyder said in a statement. “It is now clear that the culture was not what it should be, but I did not realize the magnitude of the problems, or my role in helping that culture develop and continue. I know that as an owner I have ultimate responsibility for the workplace.” Snyder added that he was “very sorry for the people who have had difficult, even traumatic experiences while working here.” “I’m really sorry,” he said. Lisa Banks and Debra Katz, who represent 40 former employees, released a statement Thursday saying the NFL declined to make Wilkinson’s report public, opting “instead to receive only an oral report of the findings and owner Dan Snyder.” be fined for what amounts to pocket money.” “The NFL has chosen to protect owner Dan Snyder,” the statement read, adding that the league’s actions were “a slap in the face to the hundreds of women and former employees who, in good faith and at great personal risk, went to emerged to a culture of abuse at all levels of the team, including by Snyder himself.” “The NFL has effectively told survivors in this country and around the world that it doesn’t care about them or value their experiences,” the statement said. None of the managers or executives found guilty of misconduct are still employed by the WFT club, the press release said. The competition pledged that the $10 million will be used to “support organizations committed to character education, anti-bullying, healthy relationships and related topics.” The NFL will also use the money to fund programs aimed at improving the workplace for women and underrepresented groups, the release said. In the past year, WFT has undergone a rebranding effort. The team, formerly known as the Washington Redskins, changed names after years of protests. And the team announced in March that it was replacing its cheerleading squad with a coed dance team.

Kevin Dotson and Travis Caldwell of CNN contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/01/us/nfl-washington-football-team-fine-workplace-culture/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos