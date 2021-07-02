Sports
3 ways to get the most out of your next cruise
Getting more for your money has never been easier. Here’s how.
Cruises already offer great value for money, accommodation, transport, food and entertainment are all included in your fare. But if you want to get even more out of your money, we’ve got a few tricks up your sleeve.
Reach those freebies
Cruise lines are known to host regular theme parties, shows, trivia and game nights, as well as comedy club nights and live music. That’s the beauty of it, there’s bound to be something for everyone and it’s all included.
In addition to entertainment, tickle your taste buds with a huge choice of restaurants. Everything from casual to gourmet, Italian to Australian favorites and the best part, you choose when, where and how you dine.
So to get the most out of free dining, try to eat three meals a day. Of course you also have the option to choose special dining options, but keep in mind that these incur costs and are not included in your rate.
Experience it all on board the 4 Nights Moreton Island Tangalooma Cruise from $449, the 5 night Taste of Tasmania cruise from $662, the 3 Night Sapphire Coast Food Festival from $449 or the 2 Night Comedy Cruise from $262.
Check all sundeck activities off your to-do list
Between heading to the pool for some morning rays and reaching your plate at sunset, consider trying the onboard activities to fill in the gaps in your day.
Just a few examples of free things you can do are go to the gym, slide to the water parks, participate in deck games such as golf, table tennis or lawn bowls, get competitive on the sports fields or simply enjoy the great weather by the pool.
To get some perspective, an average gym membership would cost you about $60 per month. A water park like Jamberoo charges $50 for kids and $60 for adults. Lounging around the pool on a cruise is also $6 cheaper than a visit to the local aquatic center.
By taking advantage of the onboard amenities, you skip the costs they would naturally incur on dry land.
If that’s right up your alley, the 5 Night Southern Discovery Cruise from $412, the Classic 5 night short break from $428, the 4 Night Southern Vacation from $499 and the 7 Nights Barrier Reef Discovery starting at $849 makes the journey as exciting as the destination.
Determine the school holiday itinerary with the Kids Clubs on board
Do the children also travel with you? Well, while you enjoy the sun or go shopping, the little ones can have their own exciting adventure.
With 4 age-specific kids’ clubs, kids and teens can enjoy adventure parks, tropical shore excursions, movie lounges, sports, gaming and the arts. All P&O cruises include the service, with:
- Turtle Cove for 2-5 year olds
- Shark Shack S for 6-9 year olds
- HQ for 10-13 year olds
- HQ+ for 14-17 year olds
It doesn’t stop there either. Talent shows and music lessons are all included, leaving dockside boredom behind.
Let’s break that down. Taking young children to daycare can help parents in major cities pay between $100 and $180 per day. In addition, school vacation camps for elementary school kids are between $90 and $120 per day. So you can save more than a few extra dollars onboard and keep the kids entertained while the whole family is on vacation.
For lots of school holiday fun, we recommend climbing aboard a 4 Night Whitsunday Cruise from $592, a 3 night comedy cruise from $462 or a 4 night Exmouth Escape from $681 during school holidays.
Prices are correct at time of writing and may be subject to change.
Images: Getty
