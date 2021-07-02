Kamran Akmal on Virat Kohli: ‘Which cricket would he play?’ – Former Pakistani cricketer was surprised after watching Virat Kohli in IPL 2008





Virat Kohli has been working at RCB since IPL 2008. Photo: BCC Essentials Kamran Akmal was one of the Pakistani players who played in the first edition of IPL Former Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman represented Rajasthan Royals Reflecting on the season, Akmal has said he was surprised to see Kohli then One of the U-19 cricketers to land an IPL contract after a junior World Cup title win, Virat Kohli joined Royal Challengers Bangalore for the inaugural season of the T20 competition. Kohli was now the highest paid player in a single edition of the competition and had then joined RCB for Rs 20 lakhs. The former U-19 World Cup winning captain didn’t have a memorable run in 2008 IPL and only racked up 165 runs in 13 games that season. Kohli, the highest run scorer in IPL now, took his time to establish himself in IPL and the chart of his IPL career went up from 2011. Kohli didn’t come up with an exceptional performance in his early IPL years and not many people were confident that he would make it big in that time. Former Pakistani wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal, who practiced his profession in IPL 2008, recently recalled the season and revealed that he was surprised to see Kohli in IPL 2008. “I had played the first edition of the IPL. At that time I was so surprised to see Virat Kohli. I always wondered what cricket he would be playing at such a young age,” he said. “But he has now completely changed himself and has become a role model for young people.” Akmal was one of the Pakistani players who played in IPL 2008. He was part of the Shane Warne-led Rajasthan Royals, which won the 2008 IPL title. Akmal has not played an IPL fixture since then. Despite Kohli’s underpowered run in the first three IPL seasons, RCB management supported him and he is the only player in league history to have played for just one franchise. Kohli is also the face of RCB, Indian cricket and leads the national team in all formats. The support of the RCB played a big part in Kohli’s IPL success and he is likely to end his career with the Bangalore-based franchise. The 32-year-old has been leading RCB full-time since 2013.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/what-cricket-he-would-play-former-pakistan-cricketer-was-surprised-after-watching-virat-kohli-in-ipl/779344 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos