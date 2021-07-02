Sports
Learn to Play Program for Youth Hockey Players in Tampa
The NHL’s Learn to Play program, in conjunction with the Lightning, puts children from the Tampa Bay region on the ice to hone their skills.
TAMPA, Fla. As the Tampa Bay Lightning play for their second straight Stanley Cup, hockey fever spreads across the Bay Area. If your kids get a hold of the beetle, you may be wondering where to play a traditional cold-weather sport in sunny Florida. It turns out that the Lightning and the NHL have a program to help them bring out their best skate.
The Learn to Play program gives kids ages 4-9 the chance to learn the basics and nuances of hockey from former NHL players and coaches. The program fits well and provides all the equipment for every child. The only skill required is basic skating. Learn to Play is available at over 400 rinks across the country, including several in the Tampa Bay area.
The program is not just about the game. The official Learn to play website states, hockey helps improve children’s physical fitness while strengthening their mental health, encouraging leadership behavior, promoting character development and teaching important life lessons. The program also gives young players unique experiences with NHL teams and alumni.
Youth hockey in the Tampa Bay area could be on its way to a major boom thanks to the Lightning, and it wouldn’t be the first time. After the Bolts won their first Stanley Cup in 2004, a number of local high schools formed club teams. Later they became part of the Lightning High School Hockey League (LHSHL), which currently has 18 teams.
Florida-born hockey players are also going further than ever in the sport. Of the 14 Florida-born players in NHL history, eight were active last season. Some grew up elsewhere, but others first encountered the ice in the Sunshine State. Shayne Gostisbehere (Philadelphia Flyers), Andrew Peeke (Columbus Blue Jackets), and Jakob Chychrun (Arizona Coyotes) all grew up in South Florida. Ryan Carpenter (Chicago Blackhawks) is from the Orlando area. While Tampa Bay doesn’t have an NHL born and raised player yet, it may just be a matter of time.
The Learn to Play program lasts approximately four to eight weeks, with one ice lesson per week. Registration fees may vary. For more information, visit the Learn to play website or view the list with Lightning sponsored locations.
