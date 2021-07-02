Maryland Builds MOMENTUM As NIL Era Comes

Talks about NIL are not new at the University of Maryland, as Evans and the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) have been discussing the issue for over a year.

The SAAC Executive Board consists of nine student-athletes in six different sports.

Prior to July 1, every student who was not an NCAA student-athlete had the opportunity to monetize their NIL. With this legislation, it is no longer prohibited for student-athletes to take advantage of their NIL.

It helps [student-athletes] grow and develop as young people moving forward, Evans said. Just removing some of the restrictions we’ve placed on these young men and women who are fighting for us, I think that’s a step in the right direction.

These past restrictions have prevented student-athletes from promoting and sometimes restricting personal branding through social media. As the use of social media and the number of student-athletes’ followers on social media has increased, the development of personal brands has become more common.

Whether it’s a student-athlete selling personal merchandise or taking advantage of their social media following, the ability to build a personal brand has become an important element of the NIL movement.

That’s definitely something I thought about, said freshman wide receiver Rakim Jarrett. The mentors, the people I’m around always said you are your own brand, make sure you never do anything to tarnish it. So I definitely think the branding aspect outside of football is great if you’re really serious about your name and what you’re trying to do with life after football.