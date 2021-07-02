



Former Tulane tennis star Dominik Koepfer qualifies for Tokyo Olympics with Team Germany Updated: 6:48 a.m. CDT July 2, 2021

Former Tulane University men's tennis star Dominik Koepfer will take center stage at the Tokyo Olympics later this month, where he will attempt to take home a gold medal as part of Team Germany. I am very excited to play the Olympics and represent Germany, Koepfer said. It is every athlete's dream to compete in the Olympics and now it has become a reality. Koepfer is 62nd in the most recent ATP Tour rankings and is currently competing on the lawns of Wimbledon, where he has made it to the third round of the championship. As a Tulane student athlete, Koepfer earned all America and 2016 honors in 2015. He was also selected as the ITA National Mens Senior Player of the Year. Additionally, Koepfer took the crown of the 2015 National Indoor Intercollegiate Championship. The Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games will feature a record 33 competitions and 339 events in 42 competition venues.

