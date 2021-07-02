The EHF Institute – a second transnational meeting!





There is a lot of work going on behind the scenes as the consortium tasked with investigating the EHF’s Institute for Hockey intensifies. The EHF Institute is co-funded by the European Union’s Erasmus+ grant, the aim is to provide world-class education to support national growth. Create an educational framework that provides support at national, regional and European level. The EHF Institute project partner consortium met in June to align the strategic intent to create tools and resources that provide transparent and accessible learning for people at all levels of the sport. EHF Institute Consortium Partners are: EUROPEAN HOCKEY FEDERATION (Project Coordinator) ROYAL BELGIAN HOCKEY ASSOCIATION FRENCH HOCKEY FDRATION UNIVERSITY OF COPENHAGEN FOUNDATION ORANGE SPORTS FORUM ROYAL DUTCH HOCKEY FEDERATION GERMAN HOCKEY BUND HOCKEY MAGIC SLOVENIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION SWISS HOCKEY FEDERATION The University of Copenhagen, through Professor Adam Evans, emphasized that the importance of education, learning and the transfer of skills in sports will be important in the project, in addition to the analysis of the main findings to enable a sustainability and transferability of the intellectual output. to make. The EHF will publish the summary of these initial assessments and findings in the final quarter. EHF Director General Angus Kirkland said: “I am delighted with the developments being made by the consortium, hugely thanks to the research collaboration with the partners that will set the framework for delivering all of our essential education in the years to come. the governing body for hockey in Europe, we are charged with the growth and development of our sport, the Institute will be an essential pillar for the EHF.” The consortium of partners will meet in person in September (if the COVID regulations allow).

