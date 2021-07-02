600,000 Back to the Future beauty in Glounthaune

CHANNELING 70s retro in a heavenly setting, Gleann lainn is not a typical Kilcoolishal hillside home.

Though less than 30 years old, its design and interior would suggest that the engineer who built it in 1993 was a proponent of 1970s architecture and decor, given his enthusiasm for period elements: wood panelling, split-levels, large windows, earth tones, all squatted comfortably in nature.

There is even more than one avocado bathroom suite and a recreation room (recreation room) where you can easily fit a pool table and ping pong table or a couple of home offices or a gym or just break out the Rubik’s Cube and throw on some vinyl – The Carpenters anyone?

This house has an inventiveness and the internal layout is quirky and intriguing, almost like a puzzle, so you never know what’s behind the next door, says real estate agent Johanna Murphy, who sells the 4,316 sq ft house just above the Glounthaune with a target price of 600,000.

Even more inventive is the garden, particularly the sloping, tiered section to the rear, where beautiful old stones from the original walls of Kent Station are integrated into a series of terraces descending towards a babbling brook, framing the very pretty woodland landscape through tall, shielding trees.

It is literally a place for sore eyes, not at all the kind of garden you would expect on a hilly ridge just east of Cork city, where a few urban foxes and cheerful birdsong add to the magic of a home visit.

Whoever buys Gleann lainn will acquire a real individual property but they will have to invest to get the most out of its aspect and size. There’s a lot worth preserving – the Stanley range, parquet floors, a fantastic array of balconies – but modernization is needed, especially in the bathrooms (is avocado making a comeback?) and the kitchen.

More could also be made of patio doors and windows, as it’s the kind of home that lends itself to connecting with the outdoors. And in terms of overall greater functionality, a general reshuffle of the internal layout would help address what is currently a bit of a puzzle.

The balconies were an inspiring addition to the house and an optimal place for breakfast or a sundowner.

The largest runs along the outside of a side and back wall of a large upstairs reception room that overlooks the stream and forest. This room would make a fantastic master bedroom. Below this room is a living room, with glass doors leading to a veranda.

Entering through a towering glass porch, the house is essentially two parts. On the entry level there is a bedroom and bathroom on one side and stairs down to a kitchen on the other as well as a separate reception room and living room. Above these rooms are two large bedrooms with bathrooms. The entrance hall is overlooked by a balcony at mezzanine level. There is another balcony overlooking the living room.

On the other side of the house are the remaining four bedrooms and a separate spiral staircase, with the relaxation area at the top, over a very large integrated garage.

Ms. Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons says the fact that the house is in two halves makes it an ideal environment for remote working or running a business. There is certainly room for that.

Gleann lainn was built to last by the late Philip Mullally, an engineer, former director of contracting firm Bowen Mullally, environmentalist and one-time national chairman of An Taisce. On the hills north of the river, it looks south, towards Cork Harbour, through mature trees, with glimpses of the River Lee, which can be improved by pruning back trees.

It is a house bursting with potential and what it now needs is its new owners, as Mrs. Murphy says.

It is an enormous house, in beautiful grounds and as a bonus, it is very close to town. And it’s less than half an hour from Cork Airport. The pandemic has shown that it is possible to work anywhere, she added.

Gleann lainn has been to the market twice in a dozen years, and it now looks like a bargain compared to its first visit in April 2008, when prices were still near the market peak, even though Bear’s investment bank had Stearn just narrowly avoided bankruptcy – but with months to go until the disastrous Lehman Brothers collapse in September next year. It was launched at the time with Marshes auctioneers for 1.2 million, on 0.9 hectares.

It didn’t sell though – the jitters had already started – and it was back in these pages at a discounted price in 2010 with two separate packs on offer – either for 750,000 on two acres or 900,000 on eight acres.

What happened next is unclear – the property price register only started in 2010 – and so the only sale price recorded is in 2019, when it was sold for 550,000.

This time the agent is Mrs. Murphy and she leads on 600,000 with up to four and a half acres going with the house. The acreage includes a piece of land that, pending a building permit, can form a site for a second home.

VERDICT: Needs to be modernized but is really a one off. You will not find any other setting this close to the city. Hectares of space.