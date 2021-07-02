Texas Athletics Win Division I Learfield IMG College Directors Cup





Austin, TexasFor the first time in school history, the University of Texas has won the Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup. The National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) announced this on Friday morning. The Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup was developed as a joint effort between NACDA and USA Today. A revised scoring system has been introduced for the 2017-18 season. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships. Division I schools can score points in up to 19 sports, four of which are baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, and women’s volleyball. Texas, which had finished runner-up three times in the overall standings prior to the win this year, claimed the 2020-21 Directors’ Cup with a total of 1,252 points. The Longhorns scored in all four mandatory sports women’s volleyball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball and baseball and 13 of the 15 additional sports. Stanford came in second with 1195.75 points, followed by Michigan in third (1126.50) and North Carolina in fourth (1126.25). The UT win set Stanford an impressive run, as the Cardinal had won the previous 25 trophies (no trophy was awarded in 2019-20 due to COVID-19). North Carolina won the first cup in 1993-94. Of the school’s 20 peer programs, the Longhorns have registered seven Top-3, nine Top-5, and 13 Top-10 teams in the NCAA championships in the past academic year. This marks the most NCAA Top-5 teams by the Longhorns since Texas added Rowing as a varsity sport in the 1997-98 season (the previous was eight in 2002-03, 2005-06, and 2008-09). It also marks the most NCAA Top-10 team finishes by the Longhorns since UT 13 registered in 2002-03. The Longhorns captured NCAA team titles in men’s swimming and diving, women’s tennis, and rowing. Texas also posted an NCAA runner-up finish in volleyball, posted additional Top-3 NCAA appearances in women’s swimming and diving (third), men’s tennis (tied third), and baseball (tied third), as well as Top-5 NCAA finishes in Women’s Basketball (tied for third). fifth) and Women’s Golf (fifth). UT added Top-10 NCAA achievements in Men’s Outdoor Track and Field (tied for sixth), Women’s Outdoor Track and Field (tied for seventh), Women’s Indoor Track and Field (tied for ninth) and Softball (tied for ninth) . The Longhorns took NCAA Top-25 finishes in Men’s Indoor Track and Field (14th), Football (20th in the College Football Playoff Finals Ranking), and Men’s Golf (tie 25th), receiving points from Men’s Basketball (tied for 33rd). In addition to its success nationally, Texas equaled its own league record by taking 13 Big 12 Conference titles: volleyball, men’s indoor track and field, women’s indoor track, men’s swimming and diving, women’s swimming and diving, men’s basketball ( tournament), Men’s Tennis, Women’s Tennis (regular season and tournament), Rowing, Women’s Outdoor Track and Field, Men’s Outdoor Track and Field, and Baseball. UT has captured the best 194 Big 12 Championships of all time (52 regular season and 142 postseason) through the completion of the 2020-21 season. Texas took its third consecutive Top-5 finish after finishing fifth in 2017-18 and fourth in 2018-19. Due to COVID-19, there was no Directors’ Cup in 2019-20. UT was also the top-ranked institution in the Big 12 Conference in the Directors’ Cup standings for the seventh consecutive year and was the top-ranked school in the respective league (Big 12 or Southwest Conference) 20 times in its 28-year history of the Directors’ Cup. Texas has now achieved a total of 21 Top-10 finishes in its 28-year Directors’ Cup history: 1st (2020-21), 2nd(2001-02, 2002-03 and 2004-05), 3rd (2005–06), 4this(1995-96 and 2018-19), 5this(2007-08 and 2017-18), 6this(2008-09, 2011-12 and 2013-14), 7this(1993-94, 1996-97 and 2016-17),8this (2006-07), 9this(1999-2000, 2014-15 and 2015-16) and 10this(1994-95 and 2003-04). 2020-21 Division I Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup Final Standings (Top 10 Schools) Rank School Point total 1. TEXAS 1,252.00 2. Stanford 1,195.75 3. Michigan 1,126.50 4. North Carolina 1,126.25 5. Florida 1,121.75 6. USC 1,052.00 7. Alabama 1,017.25 8. Arkansas 988.75 9. Ohio State 972.50 10. Georgia 971.50 Texas Division I Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup Final Standings Year Finish 2020-21 1st 2019-20 N/A (no standings due to COVID-19) 2018-19 4this 2017-18 5this 2016-17 7this 2015-16 9this 2014-15 9this 2013-14 6this 2012-13 13this 2011-12 6this 2010-11 12this 2009-10 15this 2008-09 6this 2007-08 5this 2006-07 8this 2005-06 3rd 2004-05 2nd 2003-04 10this 2002-03 2nd 2001-02 2nd 2000-01 19this 1999-2000 9this 1998-99 11this 1997-98 Tie 15this 1996-97 7this 1995-96 4this 1994-95 10this 1993-94 7this 2020-21 Division I Learfield IMG College Directors Cup (Big 12 Conference only) Rank School Point total 1. TEXAS 1,252.00 18. State of Oklahoma 860.50 24. Oklahoma 774.50 29. Baylor 677.00 38. state of Iowa 547.75 43. Texas Tech 497.50 45. TCU 470.00 49. West Virginia 414.50 82. Kansas 212.50 139. Kansas state 106.00

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/7/2/texas-athletics-wins-division-i-learfield-img-college-directors-cup.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos