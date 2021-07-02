UAE cricketers Ahmed and Hayat banned for eight years

United Arab Emirates cricketers Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed have been given an eight-year ban after the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the pair guilty of violating the governing bodies’ anti-corruption code.

Both players, who were provisionally suspended in September, were charged with violating the anti-corruption rules for crickets.

The players were found guilty of all five violations after a full hearing.

“Both Amir and Ashfaq had played cricket at the highest level long enough to understand the threat of match fixers,” said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager Integrity Unit.

“The two players from the UAE have attended several ICC anti-corruption courses and knew how to avoid getting involved in corrupt activities.

“They failed to fulfill these obligations and abandoned their teammates and everyone involved with UAE Cricket, in their adopted country.

“Their long-term ban should serve as a warning to others.”

The ICC said Ahmed and Hayat had met with a known corrupt official known as Mr Y in late August to early September 2019.

The players are said to have handed over AED 15,000 (3,000/$4,000/3,500) in cash and told them to keep it, with Mr Y saying he would “give them further details of what they would do for it at a later date”.

“Neither Mr. Ahmed nor Mr. Hayat have reported receipt of this money to the ICC’s anti-corruption unit,” the ICC said.

“The UAE was set to participate in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers in the UAE in October 2019 (the Qualifiers) and it is alleged that the players understood that this payment of AED 15,000 anticipated their involvement in corrupt behavior during the qualifiers, with exactly what of would be expected at a later date.

“WhatsApp messages between the players suggest that the players and [Mr Y] attempted to arrange a meeting on September 7, 2019 at which it should be inferred details of what they would be asked in the qualifiers.

“The players say that this meeting did not actually take place.”

The two players were found guilty of five Getty Images charges

The five proven charges include Section 2.1.3, which relates to “seeking, accepting, offering or accepting bribes or other rewards for: (a) the outcome, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international competition; or (b) ensure that for betting or other corrupt purposes any particular incident occurs in an international match.”

They were found guilty of violating Article 2.4.2 of the Rules, including “failing to disclose (without undue delay) to the ACU the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit, (a) of which the participant knew or should have known that it was given to him/her to cause (directly or indirectly) a violation of the Anti-Corruption Code, or (b) which was committed or given in circumstances that could discredit the participant or the sport of cricket.”

The third charge related to Article 2.4.3.

The article includes “failing to disclose (without undue delay) to the ACU all gifts (monetary or otherwise), hospitality and/or other non-contractual benefits offered to a participant valued at $750 (586/633) or more regardless of whether the circumstances set forth in clause 2.4.2 exist, except that there is no obligation to disclose (i) personal gifts, hospitality and/or other non-contractual benefits offered by or on behalf of a close friend or relative of the entrant, (ii) gifts for food or drink or (iii) gifts for cricket hospitality in connection with matches in which the entrant takes part.”

The last two costs related to Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.5.

Section 2.4.4 relates to “failing (without undue delay) to provide the ACU with full details of any approaches or invitations the Participant has received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.”

Section 2.4.5 includes “failing to disclose to the ACU any facts or matters that come to its knowledge that may indicate corrupt conduct under the Code by another participant.”