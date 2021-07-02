Sports
UAE cricketers Ahmed and Hayat banned for eight years
United Arab Emirates cricketers Amir Hayat and Ashfaq Ahmed have been given an eight-year ban after the International Cricket Council (ICC) Anti-Corruption Tribunal found the pair guilty of violating the governing bodies’ anti-corruption code.
Both players, who were provisionally suspended in September, were charged with violating the anti-corruption rules for crickets.
The players were found guilty of all five violations after a full hearing.
“Both Amir and Ashfaq had played cricket at the highest level long enough to understand the threat of match fixers,” said Alex Marshall, ICC General Manager Integrity Unit.
“The two players from the UAE have attended several ICC anti-corruption courses and knew how to avoid getting involved in corrupt activities.
“They failed to fulfill these obligations and abandoned their teammates and everyone involved with UAE Cricket, in their adopted country.
“Their long-term ban should serve as a warning to others.”
The ICC said Ahmed and Hayat had met with a known corrupt official known as Mr Y in late August to early September 2019.
The players are said to have handed over AED 15,000 (3,000/$4,000/3,500) in cash and told them to keep it, with Mr Y saying he would “give them further details of what they would do for it at a later date”.
“Neither Mr. Ahmed nor Mr. Hayat have reported receipt of this money to the ICC’s anti-corruption unit,” the ICC said.
“The UAE was set to participate in the ICC World T20 Qualifiers in the UAE in October 2019 (the Qualifiers) and it is alleged that the players understood that this payment of AED 15,000 anticipated their involvement in corrupt behavior during the qualifiers, with exactly what of would be expected at a later date.
“WhatsApp messages between the players suggest that the players and [Mr Y] attempted to arrange a meeting on September 7, 2019 at which it should be inferred details of what they would be asked in the qualifiers.
“The players say that this meeting did not actually take place.”
The five proven charges include Section 2.1.3, which relates to “seeking, accepting, offering or accepting bribes or other rewards for: (a) the outcome, progress, conduct or any other aspect of an international competition; or (b) ensure that for betting or other corrupt purposes any particular incident occurs in an international match.”
They were found guilty of violating Article 2.4.2 of the Rules, including “failing to disclose (without undue delay) to the ACU the receipt of any gift, payment, hospitality or other benefit, (a) of which the participant knew or should have known that it was given to him/her to cause (directly or indirectly) a violation of the Anti-Corruption Code, or (b) which was committed or given in circumstances that could discredit the participant or the sport of cricket.”
The third charge related to Article 2.4.3.
The article includes “failing to disclose (without undue delay) to the ACU all gifts (monetary or otherwise), hospitality and/or other non-contractual benefits offered to a participant valued at $750 (586/633) or more regardless of whether the circumstances set forth in clause 2.4.2 exist, except that there is no obligation to disclose (i) personal gifts, hospitality and/or other non-contractual benefits offered by or on behalf of a close friend or relative of the entrant, (ii) gifts for food or drink or (iii) gifts for cricket hospitality in connection with matches in which the entrant takes part.”
The last two costs related to Article 2.4.4 and Article 2.4.5.
Section 2.4.4 relates to “failing (without undue delay) to provide the ACU with full details of any approaches or invitations the Participant has received to engage in corrupt conduct under the Anti-Corruption Code.”
Section 2.4.5 includes “failing to disclose to the ACU any facts or matters that come to its knowledge that may indicate corrupt conduct under the Code by another participant.”
Sources
2/ https://www.insidethegames.biz/articles/1109699/ahmed-hayat-uae-cricket-eight-year-bans
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]