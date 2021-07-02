Kennesaw State footballer shot dead in Florida





Ladarius Clardy was pronounced dead at the scene.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. An 18 year old Kennesaw State soccer player was killed and another person injured after a shooting in Florida, deputies said. The Escambia County Sheriffs Office said they: were called to the scene at 1 a.m., located at the intersection of Fairfield and Hollywood after receiving a call from a person. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people, one identified as 18-year-old Ladarius Clardy, with multiple gunshot wounds in a vehicle. Clardy was pronounced dead at the scene. “He had a nice athletic history, he had a nice athletic future, but he was murdered,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said at Thursday afternoon’s news conference. Authorities have confirmed that the second victim, his 19-year-old passenger, whose name has not been released, has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately available. Simmons said more than 50 shots were fired at Clardy’s car, a 2016 Black Honda, which was found in a wooded area. Authorities have not said whether the shooting took place where the car was found or elsewhere. However, during the investigation, the authorities report that they have found several shell casings on the spot. Deputies are now asking for the public’s help in finding who pulled the trigger. “If you look at your surveillance video and you see that car or a car chasing him, around it, nearby or if you only see that car, please call us,” the chief said. No arrests were made as of Thursday evening. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of Ladarius Clardy.#oneKS pic.twitter.com/RI6Za1SFC0 — Kennesaw State Football (@kennesawstfb) July 1, 2021 Condolences poured in from Kennesaw State University, where the sophomore played as a quarterback. “Kennesaw State has been notified of this tragic incident. We extend our deepest condolences and prayers to the loved ones of Ladarius Clardy. We are determined to support and empower our student athletes and staff during this difficult time,” is stated in a statement. from the school said. Kennesaw State’s Head Football Coach Brian Bohannon also released a statement saying Clardy is an excellent teammate. “We are heartbroken and heartbroken at the death of Ladarius Clardy. Ladarius was an excellent teammate and his positive attitude made a mark on this program. He will be deeply missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ladarius’ family at this difficult time.” According to the school’s website, Clardy played at Pine Forest High School in Pensacola, Florida. Pensacola is in the county of Escambia – the same county where Clardy was murdered.

