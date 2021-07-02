Nick Kyrgios beats Gianluca Skinny, tennis news 2021





Nick Kyrgios is an entertainer first and foremost, then an athlete.

Australian tennis star isn’t keen on winning grand slam titles – he prefers to spend his free time playing Duty with his girlfriend or a nice drink at the local. But Kyrgios manages to win over a crowd. He is arguably the most entertaining figure in the sport. The 26-year-old closed out his round two Wimbledon game against Italy’s Gianluca Mager in quintessential Nick Kyrgios fashion on Friday morning AEST. After reaching match point in the third set, he gathered the London crowd and asked a woman in the stands where he should serve the decisive moment. The daring move made the other spectators laugh. Kyrgios inevitably took the win after Mager’s forehand landed deep, and the Aussie immediately turned and pointed at the ecstatic fan. Earlier in the match, he bizarrely discussed the merits of football powerhouse Tottenham Hotspur with random spectators. Tennis reporter Brett Phillips said: SEN Breakfast“All the way there was commentary, asking the crowd for tactical advice. I’m telling you, they had a nearly 100 percent success rate! He fed on that.” Kyrgios later thanked the spectator by giving them a match ball and towel. “I can’t give you a hug,” he told the woman. Kyrgios was at his best on lane 3, with 29 aces and 48 winners for his 11 unforced fouls. He took a straight sets 7-6 6-4 6-4 win to qualify for the third round, where he will face 16th seeded Felix Auger Aliassime. “Not everyone can be a Federer or Djokovic or Nadal. These are athletes that only happen once every ten years and inspire millions of people. They’re like gods. That’s how I see them,” Kyrgios said after the win. “But you have to have some people, I think, who are recognizable, who can make people watch other fans, like people who are just normal. “I feel like I’m one of those people. I’m Nick Kyrgios. I know who I am. “I’m okay with not winning grand slams. I know that will make a lot of people angry. “They say, ‘He should be doing this.’ But I shouldn’t. It’s not your life, it’s mine. I’m fine with just having fun, putting on a show. “They know it’s a bit of a show. They just want entertainment at the end of the day. “Like a couple screaming and asking normal questions about Tottenham Hotspur. It’s a bit strange.” Kyrgios’ behavior has divided the tennis community – superstars Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have accused the Aussie of disrespect for the sport and its traditions. While he hasn’t always made headlines for all the right reasons in a career riddled with fines and suspensions, he’s undeniably a cashier for the sport. – with AFP

