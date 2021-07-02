NB Businessman travels 10,000 kilometers to watch 18 hockey games and writes a book about it

SAINT JOHN – Jim Kococki admits that when he sets his mind to something, he can become quite obsessive about the task at hand. The Saint John businessman has always been a man of many goals. During his career he has been involved in real estate, public speaking (including his time as a Toastmaster), and consulting.

Koocki has been retired for several years and in the cold winter months of 2019, another ambitious idea occurred to him: visit all 18 Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) teams in Atlantic Canada and Quebec and write a book, Winter. Away. Hockey.

My god, 18 teams is a lot – 12 in Quebec. How do you deal with all those things?” says Kokoki. looking back on his adventure. So I had to manage my calendar. Plus, it’s winter, so you have to control the weather.

In January 2019, Kococki switched on his 2014 Honda Civic and covered 9,790 km in 49 days, all by himself. As much as Kococki enjoyed the hockey aspect of his trip, he was equally interested in the trip.

I love hockey, but it’s not just about hockey. For me, it’s about the excitement of the road trip — the idea that it would be cool to cross them all off the list, Koocki explains.

It was the height of winter so there are some storms to deal with, a beautiful area. There is a fjord ride from Chicoutimi to Baie-Comeau which was simply breathtaking. Learning about the geography and some scenes were just phenomenal.

But the origin of this hockey travel story started as a baseball story. Over a period of years, Kococki managed to visit every Major League Baseball team in North America. He gave a speech about this experience and the positive reception gave him the idea to write a book about it.

I was just giving the speech for fun, and I was surprised by the response; a lot of people thought that was super cool, Kococki said.

But I found my information was disorganized and I couldn’t put it together. But as I did, I thought, you know what would be cool? It would be cool to visit all the Q-league teams.

During his 49-day journey, Kococki got to see top-notch hockey talent who would make the leap to the NHL in the next two years. As a longtime fan of both the Saint John Sea Dogs and Detroit Red Wings, seeing Joe Velano was a highlight of his trip. During the 2018-19 season, Velano played for Drummondville after a major trade from the Sea Dogs, scoring 42 goals and 62 assists in 59 games.

Other QMJHL highlights Kococki saw on his journey include Noah Dobson (now with the New Islanders) and, of course, NHL #1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere (now with the New York Rangers).

But as great as the hockey was, Kococki is still amazed by the roads he has traveled and the scenery he has experienced.

Just a nice ride in February on a cold, clear day, that was a big highlight for me; just the geography, the ride, the time in the car, he said.

I learned from some places that Id like to go back and visit; there is a beautiful area, some great people and it’s just a fun trip to do.

One of his favorite stops was Bathurst, home of the Acadie-Bathurst Titan. In 2018, he visited a small restaurant in the city and was served a great meal of fried smelt. So when he went back for his road trip in 2019, he hoped to have the same meal.

When he didn’t see the smelts on the menu, he made a soft complaint, after which he was told they did have some smelts on hand.

What a delicious meal, says Kococki.

The book can be ordered at Amazon.ca or can be purchased in person from Coles on McAllister Place in Saint John.