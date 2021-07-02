Business briefing: July 2021 | Crozet Gazette

Augusta Health Expands Emergency Care, Adds Primary Care Practice

The renovation of several smaller shops to the east and offices to the east of the city will increase Augusta Health’s presence in the Crozet community. Chad Shomo, speaking for Augusta Health, said the expanded facility was originally scheduled to open in July, but shortages of manpower and supplies have pushed the opening date back, most likely to August. New imaging and laboratory services linked to both practices will enable staff to treat broken bones, diagnose infections on the spot and better treat injuries in addition to services already provided at the Blue Ridge Shopping Center.

The diagnostic imaging and laboratory services will also be available to Crozet healthcare providers regardless of affiliation, Shomo said. For example, if your doctor orders a lab test, you can come here. Emergency caregivers at the new office will use Crozets’ existing emergency services to transport patients with conditions too severe to treat locally.

Josh Brawley will be the primary care physician at the new practice, Shomo said. His background is very interesting as he has a Ph.D. and an MD Brawley worked in aerospace for the US Navy before studying general surgery and family medicine.

Shomo said the expansion came about when Augusta Health took a look at the best ways to serve communities in the East and South, and discovered the lack of a full-service emergency care practice in Crozet, as well as the need for an additional general practice . As the practice expands, most of the current staff of the smaller emergency room will be hired.

With no firm opening date, Shomo acknowledged it was difficult to schedule potential patients, but those interested in joining the Crozet-based practice can check out the central scheduling (833-AHC-HLTH) or 540-213-2630. call and ask to be added to Dr. Brawleys Crozet’s schedule. Staff will work with them on appointment dates once practices open. The emergency department is available every day from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and the general practice has office hours during the week.

A sweet way to pay: new Crozet platform helps companies extend credit

Sweet Pay has its global headquarters located in the Crozets Blue Goose building and serves businesses looking to accommodate a variety of consumers making large purchases. Founder and CEO David Weyher saw the many ways that traditional lenders don’t quite meet the needs of today’s retailers and contractors, and he foresees even more gaps over time.

For example, ordinary people who need a new car, home repairs or furniture may not be able to meet the highest level of credit, or may not have used enough credit in the past to establish a rating, but still have to pay for it over time. expensive purchases. These are important reasons for traders to have an additional option to extend credit, but one of the most important for the millennial market is that the platform offers an application process that is completely online, Weyher said. They never have to go to an office or a bank. He noted that the demographic that prefers this kind of self-service continues to grow well beyond the millennials.

There are other features that will appeal to companies that want to serve the interests of their customers. Buyers never have to fill out multiple applications, he said. It’s a uniform process. If one lender is not interested, the same application will automatically go to the next.

The Sweet Pay model minimizes credit checks to avoid penalizing consumers for multiple requests for their credit information. The process begins with a pre-screen, a soft draw that never appears on their record, but allows lenders to begin their evaluation using a number of other factors to determine the consumer’s ability to pay.

Sweet Pays’ small sales force seeks reputable national lenders and markets the platform to businesses looking to update their consumer services at the point of sale, and has been successful in attracting both, Weyher said. A serial entrepreneur who previously founded and continues to run LendPro LLC, he has held leadership positions at several large, publicly traded technology companies.

Sweet Pay does not offer loans directly to individuals. Companies that want to know more can inquire via the sweetwaytopay.com website.

Cross Motorcoach rolls in Crozet

He’s a gospel singer, pastor and part-time bus driver, and John Muncy has found several ways they all fit together. Hes recently purchased Cross Motorcoach and offers tours for the Christian community. We go wherever that’s healthy and family-friendly, as well as to religious destinations, he said.

His familiarity with negotiating a large passenger bus on the highway originally came from singing in a family gospel group, where he took his turn behind the wheel when needed. As an adult, he logged 750,000 miles with several major operators in Virginia over the years.

One of Muncy’s most interesting riding experiences was traveling with his wife, Pam, and the Daraja Childrens Choir of Africa. We would leave each September with 23 states and about 18,000 miles ahead of us, and return the following May, he said. We have done four tours each year, with 24 children from Uganda, six interns, a choir director, school teachers and the tour directors. It was a great experience.

The Muncys founded Valley Community Church in 2018 and then moved to Crozet. Shortly thereafter, John Muncy began riding for Cross Tours and Cross Motorcoach Inc, a company that Rod and Pat Harman started in 1996 and grew into a successful business. The Harmans had ridden together for Little Debbie and struck alone after retirement. The owners and the Muncys became close friends and when it came time to sell the business, the two families prayed together and made the transfer in early June.

Speaking about his new business, Muncy said he wanted to thank the Harmans for not only handing over their business, but for providing the area with their unique service over the past 25 years.

Muncy is already getting bookings and is open to more. Does he sometimes combine all his talents? Yes, he said, he can sing and preach if asked as he rides. And sometimes the passengers join in.

Inquire about booking Cross Tours at 434-365-9571.

Greencroft Club Responds To Pickleball Fans

In mid-June, the Greencroft Club invited the public to celebrate the opening of one of the few fields 100% dedicated to pickleball, just in time for summer. General Manager John Van Peppen said the jobs are open to both full-time and racket members, and classes and clinics from local professionals are also available. Van Peppen said the club and its members are excited about the prospect of being the epicenter for anyone interested in the burgeoning sport of pickleball, and will be offering the brand new courses and classes in addition to charity tournaments.

No one could notice the phenomenal growth of this hybrid sport, created out of necessity by a few dads near Seattle hoping to entertain their kids. They had a badminton net on hand, but no one could find a shuttle. With a little creative inspiration, they lowered the net, captured a whiffle ball, set new boundaries, repurposed some table tennis paddles and launched a sport suitable for people of almost any age and skill level. It requires less running than tennis, less finesse than badminton, and can be played in a much more limited space than either.

Those in the know differ on how the new sport got its peculiar name, but it caught on in the Northwest and spread nationally, appealing on the one hand to older tennis players and on the other to extreme athletes intrigued by its novelty. The pandemic sealed its fate, with participation increasing by 21% in 2020 as people searched for contactless competitive activities.

Interest in pickleball continues to grow and the Greencroft club is inviting fans to apply for pickleball membership which is available to the general public. To apply, visit www.greencroft.com or call the club at 434-296-5597.

biz briefs

Good news: Coconut Thai Cuisine has navigated licensing hurdles and will open July 11 at the Old Trail location, said owner Kitty Ashi. Bad news: latin taste has definitively closed its restaurant on the Rte. 250. The authentic Mexican cafe is now open in Charlottesville’s Fashion Square Mall and the food truck is parked on Route 29, across from Best Buy. Sals Pizza serves on the curb, with outdoor dining and pickup, and is getting ready to open indoors whenever possible. Rockfish Gap Outfitters has a buyer, with a closing scheduled this month. Also in Waynesboro there are no buyers yet for the venerable purple foot, but the price has been significantly reduced. For more information, contact Rifkin Associates at rifkinassocates.com. Ivy Road House is open from 5 to 9 p.m., with reservations on the Open Table website and a choice of dine in, alfresco dining, and takeout. After shorter opening hours in June, Restoration Crozet will be back in July with longer (10am to 8pm) hours. Green House Coffee is open inside and does good business both inside and out. Brunch is back fardowners on Sundays, and there is lunch on Saturdays, with limited indoor seating for those meals and weekday evenings on weekdays, all with the outdoor and takeaway options. After some problems with the air conditioning, Crozet Creamery is open daily and folds the best of local fresh fruit into their beautiful product. Find current flavors at crozet creamery.com. The Batesville Market is now open every day with long summer hours, great food and local music. Find details at batesvillemarket.com.

The popular Steal the Glass promotion at Blue Mountain Brewery continues with the July Blue Metal Campfire Pint, available from July 1 with any purchase of draft beer. In Waynesboro, Groovin on the Greenway continues in July at Constitution Park with a free concert every Thursday through July. July 1st features the popular local Wahokies. Waynesboro Marketplace (at the former Ladd School) has announced its first tenants: Popeye, Chipotle, Sheetz, Aspen Dental and Take 5 Oil Change, to add to the line of fast food and auto businesses on the west side of Waynesboros, anchored by Exit 94. ten south of the exit, near Home Depot and a cluster of motels, the former Plaza Azteca has split from the regional chain and adopted the name Plaza Antiqua. The independent restaurant has also added a large outdoor live music venue, which alternates between local and regional bands.