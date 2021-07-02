Six ACC schools in the top 25 of the final Learfield IMG College Directors Cup standings





All 15 conference members finish in the top 75 for athletic success in 2020-21 GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Six ACC schools are among the top 25 in the latest Division I Learfield IMG College Directors Cup standings announced Friday. North Carolina finished fourth with 1,126.25 points just 0.25 from third. Virginia (11th), Notre Dame (14th), Florida State (16th), Duke (21st), and NC State (23rd) completed the ACC’s top-25 contingent. Three schools in the top 25 ACCs of North Carolina (hockey), Virginia (women’s swimming and diving and men’s lacrosse), and Notre Dame (fencing) were supported by at least one NCAA championship during the 2020-21 academic year. Boston College added a fifth ACC national championship in women’s lacrosse, and ACC student athletes claimed 20 individual NCAA titles. Ten ACC schools finished in the top 50 finals, with Virginia Tech in 32nd, followed by Clemson (36th), Louisville (40th), and Georgia Tech (44th). Wake Forest (54th), Miami (62nd), Syracuse (64th), Pitt (73rd), and Boston College (74th) followed, placing all 15 ACC member institutions in the top 75. The Learfield IMG College Directors Cup was developed as a joint effort between the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA) andUSA today. Points are awarded based on each institution’s finish in NCAA Championships. This is the 19th consecutive year that four or more ACC schools have been placed in the top 30 of the final ranking. North Carolina and Virginia are among two of only 12 schools to have ranked in the top 30 nationally in each of the 27 years the Directors Cup has been held. In the league’s 68-year history, ACC institutions have captured 166 national team championships and 347 NCAA individual titles. The full standings and scoring structure for the Division I Learfield IMG College Directors Cup can be found at:www.directorscup.org. Visit in additionwww.thedirectorscup.comand Twitter@ldirectorscup. About the ACC Now in its 69th year of competition and 15 members strong, the Atlantic Coast Conference has long enjoyed a reputation as one of the strongest and most competitive peer conferences in the nation. ACC members Boston College, Clemson, Duke, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech, and Wake Forest build on the cornerstones on which the league was founded . founded in 1953 with a consistent balance of academics, athletics and integrity. The ACC currently sponsors 27 NCAA sports 14 for women and 13 for men with affiliated institutions in 10 states. For more information, visit theACC.com and follow @theACC on Twitter and on Facebook (facebook.com/theACC). About Learfield Learfield IMG College is the leading media and technology services company in peer athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform. The company’s comprehensive content and commercial solutions create ultimate fan engagement opportunities. Learfield IMG College’s range of services includes multimedia sponsorship licensing and management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; ticket sales and professional concession expertise; branding; campus-wide business development and sponsorship; and location technology systems. The company, headquartered in Plano, Texas, has long had the privilege of being an advocate for peer athletics and the student-athlete experience. Since 2008, it has served as the title sponsor for the acclaimed Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup, supporting athletic departments across all divisions.

