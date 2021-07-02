Kings of the high court: Bemidji boy tennis named Pioneer Team of the Year 2020-21

However, Hollywood played no part in Bemidji High School’s boys’ tennis season. The Lumberjacks did it all alone.

BHS made history in 2021, and perhaps beyond, during a major moment of need in the local tennis community.

So it’s no surprise that the program adds another honor: The Pioneer has named Bemidji Boys Tennis Team of the Year 2020-21.

First introduced in 2020, the Pioneer Team of the Year award aims to annually recognize the achievements of an area team from the previous school year that has most impressed fans and media.

BHS boys tennis this time defeated a number of worthy candidates, including Bemidji State men’s hockey, BSU women’s basketball and BHS football.

But, like most of their opponents on the field, not many could take on the netters of spring.

Bemidji senior Logan Jensen attacks the ball for a doubles return against Brainerd in the Section 8AA Team Tournament on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the BHS tennis courts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

Before the 2021 season even started, Bemidji had lost a lot.

In April 2020, the Minnesota State High School League moved to cancel the spring season in response to the escalating coronavirus pandemic. Ten seniors on the team never had a chance to further progress that ended a team point for a state berth in 2019.

Worse, former head coach Mark Fodness, who ran the program from 1986-93 and again from 2011-20, tragically died in November 2020 from a heart attack. The news shocked a community widely affected by Fodness’s influence in the classroom and in athletics.

But, ready or not, the start of a new season came as the team struggled with terrible losses. The season was both a celebration of finally playing and a reminder of everything that had changed since the last volley.

Kyle Fodness, in his first year as head coach after taking over from his father, saw the team start just 2-2 losing to Alexandria and Thief River Falls. But then they turned it on.

Bemidji won nine straight games, including a 4-3 win over the Prowlers to avenge a loss just a week old. However, when the Lumberjacks met the Cardinals for a second time, Alexandria took another 4-3 win to derail the BHS hot streak and maintain its superiority.

But from then on, until the state tournament, Bemidji didn’t lose again.

Bemidji senior Filippo Buffo returns a volley in singles against Brainerd in the Section 8AA Team Tournament on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at the BHS tennis courts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

As the team marched through the season, an anchor atop the lineup led the Lumberjacks day after day.

Senior Filippo Buffo, an Italian exchange student, played one of the best tennis players in the North. He finished the regular season 14-0, and yet, like his Lumberjacks, Buffo was far from done.

However, it is not only he who deserves praise. Just to name a few, Noah Johnson was a powerful No. 2 singles player, while Michael Dickinson, Logan Jensen, John McNallan and Casey Rupp all coalesced on the top two doubles with great success.

A 12-3 regular season earned BHS the North’s No. 2 seed in the Section 8AA tournament. The dance nearly ended with the opener, when Brainerd strongly threatened to cause a surprise in an ultimate 4-3 Bemidji win.

The small win brought the Lumberjacks into the last four of the section, where the mighty Becker – the Souths No. 1 and the section favorite – waited to strike next.

BHS had other plans.

With Buffo at the top of the singles and three doubles teams that knew they had to perform, the Jacks pulled a 4-3 upset to advance to the section championship later that day. However, if they wanted to make it to state, they had to go through none other than Alexandria, the same team that had sidelined Bemidji twice in the regular season. The same team that defeated BHS in the 2019 title match.

As rivals as they are, there was no ill will between the programs. At their first regular season meeting, Alexandria coaches Dave Ronning and John Schmidt even handed the Fodness family flowers and tennis balls with their tribute to Mark Fodness as a gesture of their sympathy.

But it didn’t stop both teams from doing everything they could to reach the state tournament. The Lumberjacks were on the singles side this time and Buffo, Dickinson, Johnson and Jensen all won, as did Max Larson and Jack McNallan in the third doubles.

Bemidji was the section champion for the first time since 1973.

You always get an extra boost when you play for someone other than yourself, Kyle Fodness said that day. It sounds cliché, but I think everyone knew we were playing for a little bit more. We want to win, but we have a little extra juice.

The boys really played like underdogs here. If they were an underdog, as we probably were in our two games today, they really embraced that mentality. And that was the mentality of our previous coach.

The next day, Buffo completed his blitz through the Section 8AA Individual Tournament, becoming arguably the first-ever singles section champion. He improved his perfect record to 23-0 after winning 46 sets and losing two.

Tennis coach Kyle Fodness, left, talks to doubles partners Michael Dickinson and John McNallan during a break in their match against Alexandria on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at the BHS tennis courts. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)

In the opening round of the Class AA state tournament, Bemidji lost 7-0 to eventual champion Edina. Two days later, Buffo lost in straight sets in the individual singles.

But there’s a reason those details are hidden so low in this story: they’re not that important. Yes, it happened, and yes, it’s part of the story. But it’s a footnote compared to the history, redemption and triumph of a team that overcame far too much to be weighed down by something as trivial as a final score.

Many who witnessed the season would argue that Bemidjis was more successful than Edinas.

For those reasons, the Pioneer chose the Bemidji Boys Tennis as Team of the Year. A pandemic, an untimely death and a lot of fierce competition proved no match for a group of children who represented so much behind the scenes. Anything intended to slow them down only stimulated them.

That’s a Hollywood ending.