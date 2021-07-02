K-State Nets 40 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team Squads





MANHATTAN, Kansas Kansas State student athletes continued to receive accolades and accolades for their hard work in the classroom in 2020-21 as 40 Wildcats were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in an announcement by the conference bureau on Friday. Kansas State student athletes continued to receive accolades and accolades for their hard work in the classroom in 2020-21 as 40 Wildcats were named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team in an announcement by the conference bureau on Friday. In the nine years of the award’s existence, K-State has listed 300 student athletes. The Wildcats saw nine student athletes earn the honor with a perfect 4.0 point average. The eight recipients with 4.0 GPAs were: Emily Fuhr (Women’s Athletics), Taylor Lauterbach (Women’s Basketball), Tessa Mati (Volleyball), Mackenzie Morris (Volleyball), Erin Morrissey (Soccer), Peyton Pearson (Soccer), Presli Pearson (Soccer) , Brian Simon (athletics man), Maddie Weichel (football) The other winners for the Wildcats in the 2020-21 Big 12 Academic All-Rookie Team are: Krysten Bartlett (women’s track/cross country), Luke Beckstein (baseball), Christian Buehler (men’s track/cross country), Jessica Caraway (women’s track/cross country), Will Carroll (men’s track/cross country), Ryan Derry (men’s track/cross country), Kadye Fernholz (volleyball), Jackson Gibbon (men’s track), Napua Glossner (women’s golf), Nick Goodwin ( baseball), Jasmine Greer (women’s athletics), Will Howard (football), Reagan Hukill (women’s athletes), Luke Kasubke (men’s basketball), Katie Kasunic (women’s track) and field/cross country), Victoria Maxton ( women’s athletics), Kade McCall (men’s athletics), Gabriela McNelly (women’s golf), Christian Moore (football), Jada Moore (women’s basketball), Nijel Pack (men’s basketball), Lily Parker (soccer), Rhianna Phipps (women’s athletics) , Jaycee Schroeder (women’s athletics), TJ Smith (football), Cameron Uselton (baseball), Deuce Vaug hn (football), Jack Vincent (men’s athletics/cross country), Alaina Werremeyer (soccer), Brett Wozniak (baseball), and Katelyn Young (women’s athletics). K-State, a Tier 1 Carnegie Foundation institution, has had an outstanding academic year 2020-21, both by individual student athletes and its teams. The men’s and women’s cross-country teams and soccer program were recognized for their work in the classroom this season by their respective coaching associations, the US Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) and the United Soccer Coaches. To date, K-State student athletes have been recognized with the following honors: 600 total honorees on the Big 12 Fall and Spring Commissioner’s Honor Rolls, 190 Academic All-Big 12 recipients, including record football and baseball numbers and league-high totals in soccer, women’s basketball and athletics for men and women. The Big 12 also honored 16 student athletes with the Dr. Low Academic Achievement Award, the highest academic award bestowed by the Big 12 Conference. The soccer team’s Brookelynn Entz received Senior CLASS Award All-America Second Team honors and was named the Big 12 Conference co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year. In addition, for women’s basketball, Ayoka Lee was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-America Second Team, while soccer’s Brock Monty and Drew Wiley and volleyball’s Brynn Carlson were named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District VII First Team in their respective sports. Monty, Wiley and Tyler Burns were also named to the Hampshire Honor Society of the National Football Foundation (NFF). K-State Athletics saw 62 student athletes receive their diplomas in May 2021 graduation ceremonies Bill Snyder Family Stadium. These graduate numbers are in line with K-State’s excellent graduation success rate, which reached a record high of 92 percent, with six programs achieving 100 percent graduation success rates. K-State ranks among the league’s best in academic success as it continues to set a national standard in APR as all programs are currently well above the required NCAA standard.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatesports.com/news/2021/7/2/athletics-k-state-nets-40-academic-all-big-12-rookie-team-selections.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos