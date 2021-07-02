Sri Lanka Cricket Responds to Arjuna Ranatunga’s ‘Second String Indian Side’ Comment | Cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket reacted to former World Cup winning captain on Friday Arjuna Ranatunga‘second-string team’ comments and said India will bring a squad filled with specialists of shorter formats. SLC’s statement came after Ranatunga criticized Sri Lanka’s cricket board for agreeing to host a “second-rate Indian team” and describing it as an “insult”.

“This is a second-rate Indian team and their coming here is an insult to our cricket. I blame the current government for agreeing to play with them because of the marketing needs of television,” Ranatunga had told reporters in his hometown, according to the news. agency PTI.

With key players such as captain Virat Kohli and his deputy commander Rohit Sharma in England for an upcoming Test series, the Sri Lankan team is led by novice batsman Shikhar Dhawan and is made up of half a dozen uncapped players.

In a statement on Ranatunga’s comments, SLC said: “Out of the 20-man India squad, 14 players have represented India in all formats or in some form and not a second-tier team as claimed.”

“This is the latest standard in the cricket world, especially the full ICC member countries, as they have specialized squads and players for every size of the game,” the statement added.

India will play three ODIs and three T20Is against Sri Lanka from July 13.