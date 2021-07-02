Sports
Friday Flakes: EA Sports Releases Statement on Bringing Back NCAA Football Video Game
BRING IT ON!!!!!!
I miss this game so much. I want to take the job at Jacksonville State and push NIL so hard that I work my way up to win a national championship at Duke with the best dual-threat quarterback in the country.
Then I take the job in Nebraska and win 10 championships in a row.
Devaney and Osborne wouldn’t have anything about me.
Anyway…
Here’s the statement:
We closely monitor recent developments in student athlete name, image and likeness. It’s very early at this point and we plan to explore the possibility of including players in EA SPORTS College Football. For now, our development team is focused on working with our partners at CLC to ensure that the game authentically showcases the great sport of college football and the more than 100 institutions that have signed up to be included in our game.
I have another copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, dated January 15, with fewer redactions than previous copies. Here’s some more information about the money schools can earn from the game:
Appears to be a four year license proposal pic.twitter.com/tVNegAXd8P
Matt Brown (@MattBrownEP) June 25, 2021
SPORT! SPORT! SPORT! SPORT! SPORT!
The 5 Heaviest Hitters in Baseball by Wade Miley | MLB
Cincinnati Reds pitcher Wade Miley lists the five strongest baseball hitters he has ever seen.
The new league brought ‘Joy To Mudville’, all kids can play summer baseball, not just All-Stars… | Bar stool Sport
In 2001, I was asked to coach the first 8-year-old all-star baseball team. My wife was worried it would take up every weekend of the short summer we have in Massachusetts and she was absolutely against it…
EA Sports Releases Statement on NCAA Football Video Game Return
The new era of college football of players taking advantage of name, image and likeness parameters has arrived and developers at EA Sports are bringing back the popular NCAA Football video game faster than initially anticipated.
Report Reveals Possible NCAA Football Video Game Release Date
College football fans know that the NCAA Football video game will return to game consoles in the future, but they don’t know when the game will return. Fans may have gotten a bit of an idea of when that will be on Friday. Matt Brown, the publisher of Extra Points, has received a copy of the EA Sports/CLC proposal to FBS schools, outlining the possible contract durations on July 1, 2023 and June 30, 2027, for four different editions of the game.
Nebraska baseball ends as a top-25 team for the first time in 13 years | Baseball | omaha.com
For the first time in 13 years, the college baseball season ends with Nebraska as a top-25 team. This is where the Huskers landed in some of the final rankings.
First day of NIL sees busy day of promotions for Husker athletes
Thursday was the first day college athletes could make deals and capitalize on their name, image and likeness, and while the deal announcement was highly anticipated, Interim Nebraska Athletics Director Garrett Klassy said Wednesday that another busier day.
Nebraska Releases Details About Moos .’s Retirement Plan
Nebraska will pay former athletic director Bill Moos nearly $3 million as part of an agreement reached between Moos and the university.
Will Bolt gets two-year contract extension, salary increase
Fresh off a Big Ten title and a strong effort in the NCAA tournament in his first full season at the helm of Nebraska baseball, Husker baseball coach Will Bolt received a contract extension that will keep him under contract with Nebraska until the 2026 season.
Former Georgia Bulldogs and Miami Hurricanes coach Mark Richt says he has Parkinson’s disease
Mark Richt, the former football coach of Georgia and Miami, announced on his Twitter account on Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.
“Frankly, I consider it a temporary slight torment compared to the future glory in heaven. Thank you Jesus for promising us a future blessing of a glorified body that has no sin and no sickness,” Richt tweeted.
Phil Mickelson says he will no longer compete in the Detroit tournament after newspaper report
Phil Mickelson took part in the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit this week for the first time in the event’s three-year history, but said Thursday it will be his last appearance.
Mickelson said he won’t be returning because of a story published this week by The Detroit News, which obtained federal court records from 2007 detailing how a Michigan-based bookmaker allegedly cheated Mickelson $500,000.
D’Eriq King: Miami Football QB opens NIL era with three deals – Sports Illustrated
The Miami star’s quarterback wasted no time taking advantage of the NIL rules, signing deals with three companies on the first day of eligibility.
STAY WITH SPORTS! No.
Psychedelics weren’t as common in ancient cultures as we think
The dominant story about psychedelics is that they are closely associated with shamanism and have been used in many Amazonian cultures for thousands of years. But there is little reliable evidence to actually support that claim.
Backpacking the Pine Ridge Trail: An Adventure Story Nebraskaland Magazine
While the Pine Ridge Trail may not qualify as a true thru-hike, serious backpackers consider it 300 miles or longer, but it does offer a significant three- or four-day challenge. You’ll be hard pressed to find a wilderness hiking trail for so long in Nebraska.
America’s Best BBQ Towns of 2021 – LawnStarter
Is your city one of the best bbq towns in America? Find out in this ranking based on access, quality and events.
The best things I’ve seen on the web this week
