Jimmie Horace “Doc” Horne Sr. inducted into Black Tennis Hall of Fame

Returning to West Palm Beach from college in the mid-1960s, Calvin Patterson went to Gaines Park, where his high school woodworking teacher taught tennis and assisted a former classmate of Patterson’s.

At first, I only saw a few people there, Patterson recalled. Then there were more. And then I got home and, oh man, there were 60, 70 people there taking classes and the courts were full. I thought: wow! Who knew that many colored people would play tennis here? And they did it because of Doc Horne.

Today, the tennis center at Gaines Park is named after Jimmie Doc Horace Horne Sr. In 1990, the city of West Palm Beach declared March 17 Jimmie Doc Horne Appreciation Day, and four years later, he was one of six US recipients. Tennis Clubs Community Service Award.

Now Horne, who died in 2008 at the age of 88, gets another honor: Hall of Famer.

Recognized as a pioneer, Horne is one of eight individuals elected to the 2021 class of the Black Tennis Hall of Fame. Horne and the others will be inducted into the BTHOF along with last year’s 2020 induction that was canceled due to COVID-19 at a virtual ceremony on Friday. It was initially scheduled for an in-person event on Friday and Saturday at the Sportsmens Tennis & Enshrinement Center in Boston, Massachusetts, but plans changed last month due to the ongoing impact of the pandemics.

Understanding his history and the contributions he has made is certainly a fitting honour, said Janice Graham, who started playing tennis at age 7 and considers Horne her lifelong mentor and igniter of my love for the sport. He deserved it and kudos to them for acknowledging that.

Horne attended Florida A&M University, where he won a state tennis championship in the all-black division in 1947, later becoming the first recorded black tennis pro in Florida. After serving as a quartermaster in the United States Army, he taught woodworking at Roosevelt High School for 34 years.

It is there that he urged his students to try tennis. Many did, including James Marion, a classmate of Pattersons who helped coach Horne at Gaines Park for more than 20 years.

He was a perfectionist when it came to teaching the game and playing the right way, Marion said.

That meant always wearing your shirt tucked in and not throwing your racket or you’d be sent home for the day, Marion said. Together, the two also held study rooms for students after Horne’s practice, who used geometric diagrams when teaching tennis, helped with math while Marion helped with language arts. Horne also raised funds from local Black businesses so that his tennis students could play in tournaments and have snacks.

He has done a lot for this community, Marion said.

Graham, who played tennis at Palm Beach High School and later Emerson College in Boston, described Horne as a hard-hearted coach who was at the same time a very magnanimous man who made you laugh on and off the court.

He had a big presence in all of our lives playing with him, Graham said. He had very few filters, and I think that’s what people admired about him. He wasn’t trying to make his criticism of your skills easy. But he also had the ability to build relationships where the relationship had trust.

Horne was friends with the Williams sisters’ father, Richard, and began developing a close relationship with the girls as they progressed to stardom.

He was named by Venus and Serena as their tennis grandfather, Hornes son, said Jimmie Bo Horne Jr. at his funeral. F. Malcolm Cunningham Jr., a lawyer who represented the Williams sisters, once noted: There is hardly anyone in the black community who played tennis who has not learned it, at least in part, from Doc Horne.

Said Patterson: He was always interested in helping other people, and he did that through tennis.