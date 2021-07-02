Padres Daily: Grisham de Manny in the outfield; Tatis campaigns for Cronenworth

Good morning from Cincinnati,

Manny Machado made a play last night that was so beautiful it rained.

Less than two minutes after he got on his knees to backhand a grounder from Nick Castellanos deep at third base and threw it over the window from one knee for the third of the fourth inning, the sky opened up in a torrential rain.

Of course, it could be summer in Ohio that a thunderstorm drenched Great American Ball Park, delaying the Padres and Reds for a third night in a row.

But it was a great play.

There was another one early in the game.

And if the Padres hadn’t wasted a chance to fill their lead and seal out the win in the ninth inning, Trent Grishams’ catch just before hitting the bullpen fence in midfield would be remembered as important. . The Padres trailed 2-0 at the time and the double-flying out was followed by a single.

The expected batting average (xBA) on Joey Votto’s 107.1 mph, 376-foot drive in the third inning was 0.950, meaning a similar batted ball would be a hit 95 times out of 100.

Grisham has become the Padres Manny of the outfield.

Perhaps comparing him to Machado at this point is a leap forward. Machado has two gold gloves and is almost certainly on his way to a third. Grisham, who has 164 games in his career, has one.

But Grisham is really good.

He is fast, efficient, smooth, smart. And down to the almost indifferent way he makes most of the plays, he begins to think more and more of Machado.

I recently asked Grisham how and why he catches balls so casually in the outfield. You all noticed this, right? It really is a beautiful thing that a man can seem so disinterested in catching a ball while catching it. It sometimes seems that way. Like Grisham using no more energy than turning off a light switch, but also with a bit of flair, like a Harlem Globetrotter would.

Grisham said it was Quintin Berry, who was a minor league outfield instructor with the Brewers in 2019, who advised him to look good when catching fly balls.

That’s where I started working on it, trying to be as casual and easy as possible, Grisham said.

Rest assured, that kind of convenience is the result of tracking and catching thousands of fly balls.

Fuck and fuck and fuck, Grisham said. If you ask me, that’s the best work you can get as an outfielder. I was just going to fuck every day, working on it, practicing and practicing and practicing until I felt comfortable going to get the ball.

Also rest assured that Grisham takes a deep sense of satisfaction that he has developed into this player. Or, it must be said, this midfielder.

If you haven’t heard how the Padres could get Grisham and Zach Davies in exchange for Luis Urias and Eric Lauer in 2019, that had a lot to do with the Brewers not thinking Grisham was fit for the middle spot in the outfield .

In Milwaukee, they were big (boys) to play all three outfield spots, Grisham said. I wanted to play center. I felt like I was a midfielder. There were always reports of I don’t think he can stay in the middle. I never really noticed that. It was like I’m going to do it.

Right time

When Tommy Pham pinched catcher Webster Rivas in the seventh inning, it was the first time manager Jayce Tingler had lifted his catcher so early. The Padres don’t really have a third catcher, despite what Jake Cronenworth thinks, and like most teams, they don’t dare risk the second catcher they deploy getting injured with several innings to play.

Skip mentioned it, Tingler said, referring to associate manager Skip Schumaker. We talked about hitting for the pitching spot. Once we had some guys and the bases were loaded, we thought now would be a good time to unload Tommy.

Pham hit a two-run single to tie the game 3-3. Victor Caratini then struck out, taking the pitcher’s spot, and entered the game behind the plate in the bottom of the inning.

All-Star Company

The man who will start as a shortstop for the National League in this year’s All-Star game hesitated about half a second when asked which teammates he would be campaigning for to get on the NL roster to be announced on Sunday .

Jake Cronenworth, no doubt Fernando Tatis Jr. He has played all year. He carried this team for a good time. He’s a man who should go.

Preach.

Here’s a video from Tatis telling that he is the first Padres player to vote to start the All-Star game since Tony Gwynn in 1999.

facts

Eric Hosmer tags out Alejo Lopez in the second inning on a pick-off throw by Ryan Weathers. (From Bally Sports San Diego broadcast)

Ryan Weathers broke his tie with Clayton Kershaw for the most pick-offs in the majors when he picked up Alejo Lopez in the third inning. Much like when he got Anthony Rizzo in Chicago last month, Weathers seemed to surprise Lopez.

Pierce Johnson struckout again with his curveball last night. Of his 35 strikeouts this season, 32 came along the curve. That’s the highest ratio (91.4 percent) among qualified relievers at 30 percent. Johnson has thrown his curve 73 percent of the time, which is the highest ratio at 36 percent. Last month, Johnson said about usage, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, just stick with it.

Eric Hosmer singled twice, his first multi-hit game since May 27. He is hitting .294 (10-for-34) with a .351 on-base percentage over his last 10 games.

Pham, who didn’t start for the second time in 23 games, now goes 5-for-11 as a pinch-hitter this season.

Grisham was 0-for-4 and ended his hit streak after six games. He did walk, so he has a run of seven games on base.

Tatis’ six-game hit streak is now the team’s longest current run. He was 1-for-4 last night and 10-for-21 in his last six games.

Remember when the Padres could barely get runners into scoring position for more than two weeks? They went 16-for-88 (.182) with RISP while losing 13 of their 17 games from May 30 to June 16. get many more opportunities. They are 27-for-117 (.231) with RISP in those 13 games.

Left-handed Tim Hill made his Major League-leading 40this appearance last night. This one was his fastest. One pitch and a groundout ended the seventh after Austin Adams got the bases loaded.

Adams moved back to the Major League lead with his 13this strike a batter. Now it should be pointed out that his slider chopped Shogo Akiyamas pant leg in the seventh inning. Nevertheless, the fact is that Adams has hit so many batters in just 28 innings (122 batters in total). Atlantas Charlie Morton has struck out 12 batters in 86 innings (364 batters facing each other).

Legitimate absence

I’m not exaggerating when I say that pretty much every time I go on a road trip, which is often, I come home with something new or changed.

Often it is just some paint or wallpaper to replace a perfectly good paint or wallpaper. A lot of new furniture has been delivered to replace perfectly good furniture. I came home from Pittsburgh in April with a new headboard on the bed when the old headboard was fine. A particularly long journey a few years ago saw the old garage converted into a guest house.

My wife always tried to convince me that she told me she did these things. She’s not even pretending anymore, and I’m not even asking. That way we have mutual respect.

Anyway, that’s all to tell you why I won’t be with the team in Philadelphia and there won’t be a newsletter for the next three days.

It goes back to the time when I came home from a trip in 2019 and found a young man named Jacob living with us. Indefinitely. He was a former roommate of my sons and needed a place to stay while looking for a job.

I liked Jacob, but I remember for years my father told me how my aunt and uncle came to visit for a weekend when I was a child and stayed for six months. (Actually, through my father’s 1000th retelling of the story, they stayed for two years). I wasn’t excited.

Jacob was a PE major. So it was absolutely shocking when it took him a while to get regular work. But at that time he was an unemployed bum, he became my good friend. My big friend.

Unfortunately he met a girl and he leaves me. He’s getting married this weekend in Washington.

I used to not take time off for this kind of thing, which means I missed a lot of fun stuff. I’m smarter now and I wouldn’t want to miss this.

So Jeff Sanders will be in Philadelphia this weekend with the Padres while I celebrate Morgen and Jacobs’ wedding. (And just in case they don’t go through with it, I’ll be there to take Jacob home.)

Have a beautiful Independence Day.

Talk to you Tuesday.