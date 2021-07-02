UNC Recruiting: UNC Football has added 3 players to its recruiting class for 2022





It is now July, the month least associated with school of the 12 on the Gregorian calendar. And that’s why it’s a pretty active month for high school recruiting. High school students don’t have their own seasons or schoolwork to worry about and can throw themselves into the hiring process and college coaches, even if they hold exercises and plan for the coming seasons on at least a little bit, no game planning and getting stuck. are in the various trials of the season. As for football, UNCs added two recruits to their 2022 class in the past week, and you have to think more are coming. On the basketball side, a lot of things look very different from a week ago. Let’s dive in: The headline of the week is that Mack Brown and his staff made three pledges in the past week. The first came from linebacker Deuce Caldwell last Friday, before the big official visiting weekend had even started. Caldwell is a high school safety who projects as a college level linebacker where his speed will be a huge advantage going from sideline to sideline in run support and when covering running backs and tight ends in passing game . He is from Mauldin, South Carolina, but has many connections to the Tar Heel State, including a cousin we know and love: Theo Pinson.

The next, on Sunday morning, came during the huge official visiting weekend I mentioned last week from a player I didn’t name from the group I picked: offensive lineman Justin Kanyuk. Kanyuk is a three star player from Bethlehem, PA who is listed as a tackle and has apparently been quite impressive in camps this summer despite his relatively modest standing in his class (103rd on his rank). He chose UNC over his other Power 5 offerings from Maryland and UVA. UNCs have been building a stable of offensive linemen for a few years now, and it’s always good to add bodies, especially if they’re as mobile as Kanyuk is said to be.

The last of this recruit came from defending defender Marcus Allen on Wednesday. Allen, of Walton High School in Marietta, GA, is a big defensive back at 62 and profiles himself as a safety for Jay Bateman; this article from InsideCarolina reveals that Bateman and UNC were the only team to offer Allen as safety after seeing his potential to be super fast and seeing how well he communicates on the pitch. Bateman puts many of the audible on-field responsibilities on his mid-field protections, reasoning that they are the only players who see the entire rest of the field. Here’s a quirk of the numbers: While he’s listed as a 3 star recruit by the 247 Composite, Rivals ranks slightly higher on him (and the overall 22 defensive back class) than the rest. According to the Composite, Allen is the 33rd ranked CB in the country while according to Rivals he is a 4 star player and 37th in his position. Either way, it’s clear he’s a good pick-me-up in a position where UNC has been very good at identifying and retaining talent lately thanks to Dre Bly’s recruiting energy. Allen chose UNC over Auburn andburn finalists Georgia Tech.

More announcements may be coming soon. Connor Harrell announces his commitment on July 4, and the Heels appear to be leading that race; Omarion Hamptons’ official visit ended with announcing a July 22 engagement date, which seems right for the good guys, and he waited in suspense for Travis Shaw to make his announcement, which now looks set to come any moment. UNC Football 2022 Pledges Name Position Height Weight Rating Positional Rank School Place Status Name Position Height Weight Rating Positional Rank School Place Status Great Hamrick OLB/Edge 6’4 205 4 stars 8 Shelby Shelby, North Carolina verbal Beau Atkinson DE / Edge 6’6 240 4 stars 18 Leesville Road Raleigh, North Carolina verbal Tayon Holloway CB 5’11 170 4 stars 19 Green Run Virginia Beach, Virginia verbal Tychaun Chapman WR 5’10 160 4 stars 26 Princess Anne Virginia Beach, Virginia verbal Marcus Allen DB 6’2 165 3 stars 33 Walton Marietta, Georgia verbal Trevyon Green OT 6’7 338 3 stars 59 Life Christian Academy Colonial Heights, Virginia verbal Justin Kanyuk OT 6’5 290 3 stars 103 Bethlehem Catholic Bethlehem, Pennsylvania verbal Deuce Caldwell LB 6’1 210 3 stars 113 mauldin Mauldin, SC verbal The big news on campus is that as I write this, Dawson Garcia is in Chapel Hill, officially visiting UNC as a potential destination for his transfer from Marquette. Garcia, who is the All-Great East Freshman Team has entered its name for consideration in the competition after a season in which he averaged 13 points and 6 rebounds per game NBA Draft and in the NCAA transfer portal, and by all accounts considering transferring all three options, go pro, go back to Marquette pretty heavy. Being a 611 piece big, he is exactly the kind of player Hubert Davis is looking for in his frontcourt, and Davis is of course familiar with what Garcia can do after lighting up the Heels at the Dean Smith Center for 24 points and 11 rebounds in the Golden Eagles upset UNC. Despite the additions of Brady Manek and Justin McKoy, there is certainly room on the Heels roster for a player with Garcias skills of his caliber, so this would be a massive coup if Davis could lure him to Chapel Hill. Garcias also visited Illinois, with more to follow in the near future.

Brandon wrote about the 247Sports rankings update earlier this week, which impacted both UNC commitments in a pretty big and positive way. I want to use this space to briefly summarize what the update did for several other UNC targets, and guess how that might affect their hires.

Dereck Lively probably had the most powerful jump of the entire 2022 class going from the 25-30 range all the way to #7 in the country (I’m talking Composite rankings here; in their local rankings he’s #3 only behind Jalen Duren and Emoni Baten). Lively has dominated the grassroots circuit for the past few months and this ranking reflects that, making his recruiting a whole new ball game. Both the G-League and the Overtime Elite will likely be heavily involved, and he is now a clear elite, a real contender who has all the power in college basketball and is asking for his services. Cam Whitmore also made a huge jump, from just outside #100 to #55 (30 in-house). I mentioned this last week (not that I deserve any props), and the result is that Whitmore has an offer list that is quite at odds with its rankings. It’s not uninteresting, with UNC, Alabama, Villanova, Louisville and Illinois as a headliner, but he’s now a five-star borderline player, and I expect more heavy hitters to come ask for the powerful, athletic Maryland wing. Concord point guard Jaden Bradley fell a bit, from #13 to #17 (to 25 intern), but not as much as I expected. Bradley’s apparent top three picks, UNC, Michigan, and Kentucky, all have point guard duties in his class, but only Kentucky’s Skyy Clark is rated higher than he is, and there’s even a healthy amount of separation between him and Trimble or Michigan’s Dug McDaniel (ranks 61st). I wouldn’t have been super surprised to see Bradley drop out of the top 25 given my impression of his relative lack of scoring and athleticism since his sophomore year, but it seems the 247 staff believe he has more of those traits than we’ve been led to believe. If Hubert Davis feels the same way, it wouldn’t be a big surprise to see him continue to court Bradley despite having a leading guard in the herd. UNC Basketball 2022 Commitments Name Position Height Weight Rating National ranking School Place Status Name Position Height Weight Rating National ranking School Place Status Seth Trimble PG 6’3 185 4 stars 48 Menemonee Falls Menemonee Falls, Wisconsin verbal Will Shaver C 6’10 245 3 stars 140 Eikenberg Birmingham, AL verbal Offers UNC Basketball 2022 Name Position Height Weight Rating National ranking School Place Name Position Height Weight Rating National ranking School Place Chris Livingston SF 6’6 200 5 stars 4 Buchtel Akron, Ohio Jarace Walker PF 6’8 220 5 stars 8 IMG Academy Bradenton, Florida Jaden Bradley PG 6’2 178 5 stars 13 IMG Academy Bradenton, Florida Mark Mitchell SF 6’8 205 5 stars 10 Bishop Miege Mission, KSU Jalen Washington PF 6’9 210 5 stars 19 west side Gary, IN Nick Smith SG 6’4 185 4 stars 30 Sylvan Hills Sherwood, AR Derek Lively II C 7’1 220 5 stars 20 Westtown School Norristown, Pennsylvania Isaac traudt PF 6’9 205 4 stars 50 Grand Island Senior School Grand Island, NE Justin Taylor SF 6’6 200 4 stars 87 St. Anne Belfield School Charlottesville, Virginia De’Ante Green PF 6’9 215 4 stars 112 Asheville Christian Academyville Swannanoa, North Carolina

