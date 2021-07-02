Sports
2021 ALL-COUNTY BOYS TENNIS PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Harrison Kim, West Forsyth
At the same time, Kim realized just how good he could actually be at the national championship tournament in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
I had a game at 8 a.m., Kim said. I was actually nervous. I’m normally not nervous, but when I go there, 100 people look at me. The man next to me was from Kalamazoo and the crowd cheered like crazy. When the audience gets into it, I love it. Well, when I play well, I love it.
Feeding on the crowd and the energy around him is something Kim always loved to do. Kim, a self-proclaimed naturalist, said the worst thing anyone could do during one of his matches was fall asleep or be bored.
In his first year, Kim said everyone on the team knew each other and team chemistry remained high throughout the season. For his senior season, Kim said it took some leadership to get all of his teammates on the same page.
I wasn’t too hard on them, but I knew we could do better, Kim said. I wish we had another chance, but looking back it was great. I feel like I did a good job especially with my friends next door. It was easy for me to do.
When Kim returned to West Forsyth in his junior year, he said he focused on playing his own individual game, rather than getting mentally entangled in the rest of his teammates’ games.
It goes out and compete, Kim said. I feel like every time I play I’m pretty easily focused and play well. I have to focus the whole game because my mind can go up and down.
Kim said he sees the benefits of taking time to focus on your travel team and playing with high school teammates.
You focus more on the travel stuff, but think it just means a lot of money to play for your school, among your friends, Kim said. When I first got there it was all about performing in front of people because it’s always fun to win and play well for your team and friends.
According to Tennis Recruiting, Kim is a three-star recruit and Georgia’s No. 23 player in his class. Now, at the end of his high school career, Kim is ready to play Division I tennis at Georgia State, where he will sign in December.
If the fall goes well, I can see myself getting some playtime, Kim said. Not sure about individual matches but everyone plays against each other all the time.
Some of Kim’s teammates drove to Cumming to casually play with each other. As Kim begins to meet the older members of his new team, he hopes to leave his younger teammates at West with the memory of being a good, smart teammate.
You just have to really love the game, Kim said. If you don’t like it, you don’t work on it. Anyone can do anything as long as they work hard.
