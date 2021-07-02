ECHL has announced protected lists | Pro Hockey News





PRINCETON, NJ — The ECHL Friday announced the protected listings as filed by each of its member teams. Any player who originally signed to one of the 12 teams that did not participate in the 2020-21 season, and later signed to one of the active 2020-21 teams, will have their player rights reverted to the original protected list of the member teams. Any player who has received a qualifying offer from a member who opted for Voluntary Pandemic Suspension, but never signed the qualifying offer, will be declared a Free Agent for the 2021-22 season. Any player signed as an amateur (i.e. straight from college or juniors with no professional experience) prior to the 2020-21 season whose member team chose to include Pandemic Voluntary Suspension, and who subsequently did not play in the ECHL during the 2020-21 Season, can be voluntarily omitted from the Protected List of its Members without penalty. Teams may protect as many players as they wish, provided the protected players comply with the guidelines defined in the collective bargaining agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players Association, which states that teams retain the rights to any player who: 1. Signed an SPC in 2020-21 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR 2. Signed an SPC in 2020-21, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR 3. Received a qualifying offer for the current season last summer, did NOT sign an SPC and was not traded or released, OR 4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR 5. An SPC has signed on or after the first day of the 2020-21 regular season, has subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract and has not been traded or released, OR 6. Has completed the ECHL Pension Form and has not been traded or released. Protected lists may contain more than 20 players. The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by July 5 at 3 p.m. ET and that teams must submit their season-closing roster by July 8 at 3 p.m. ET. Season Closing Squads can contain up to 20 players and cannot include players who have not signed an ECHL contract in 2020-21. Adirondack Thunder Alex Sakellaropoulos, Charles Curti, Alex Jaeckle, Tommy Parran, Steven Ruggiero, Blake Thompson, Ryan Smith, Matt Salhany, Mike Szmatula, Ryan Walker, Nick Hutchison, Peter MacArthur, Alexandre Carrier, Josh French, Nick Rivera, John Edwardh, Samuel Laberge All Americans Jake Paterson, CJ Motte, Frank Marotte, Sam Ruopp, Lester Lancaster, Kris Myllari, Ben Carroll, Terrance Amorosa, Nolan Kneen, Will Lochead, Turner Ottenbreit, Miles Liberati, Collin Shirley, Dyson Stevenson, Zane Franklin, Spencer Asuchak, Josh Lammon Chad Butcher, Scott Conway, Steve Owre, Darian Skeoch, Alex Lavoie, Mason Bergh, Jacob Doty, Brett Pollock, Jordan Topping, Gabriel Gagne Atlanta Gladiators Atlanta Sean Bonar, Grant Frederic, Zach Yoder, Greg Campbell, Josh Thrower, Chris Forney, Malcolm Hayes, Derek Nesbitt, Luke Nogard, Anthony Collins, Jack Suter, Avery Peterson, Cody Sylvester, Logan Nelson, Mike Pelech, Nolan LaPorte, Tommy Besinger Cyclones of Cincinnati Daniel Fritz, Johnny Coughlin, Jack Van Boekel, Sean Giles, Connor Schmidt, Derek Pratt, Ryan Obuchowski, Yushiroh Hirano, Bryson Cianfrone, Ben Johnson, Jason Tackett, Thomas Beretta, Justin Vaive, Jesse Schultz, Mike Gornall, Taylor Crunk, Tyler Busch, Mason Mitchell, Matt McLeod, Chris Crane, Graham Knott Florida Everblades Cam Johnson, Cole MacDonald, Cody Sol, Logan Roe, Stefan LeBlanc, Ben Masella, Michael Downing, Arvin Atwal, Reece Willcox, Patrick McCarron, Michael Neville, Cameron Hebig, John McCarron, Myles Powell, Blake Winiecki, Hugo Roy, Kyle Neuber Zach Solow, Joe Pendenza, Levko Koper, Jeff Malott, Michael Huntebrinker, Brad McClure, Cole Sanford, Tommy Marchin Fort Wayne KometsRobbie Beydoun, Justin Kapelmaster, Stefanos Lekkas, Nick Boka, Marcus McIvor, Blake Siebenaler, Matt Murphy, Olivier Galipeau, Morgan Adams-Moisan, Marco Roy, Matt Boudens, Anthony Petruzzelli, AJ Jenks, Stephen Harper, Zach Pochiro, Shawn Szydlowski, Anthony Nellis, Oliver Cooper, Shawn St-Amant, Brady Shaw Greenville Swamp RabbitsJohn Letemon, Luke Martin, Frank Hora, Anthony Wyse, Sam Jardine, Jack Sadek, Chris Carlisle, Ryan Black, Adam Larkin, Liam Pecararo, David Broll, Max Zimmer, Joey Haddad, Garrett Thompson, Matt Bradley, Shawn Cameron, Anthony Rinaldi Brendan Connolly, Jake Slaker, Mike McNamee, Jimmy Lodge Jimmy Idaho SteelheadsJake Kupsky, Matt Jurusik, Jeff King, Matt Stief, Evan Wardley, Darren Brady, Chase Stewart, Mitch Versteeg, Sam Coatta, Kyle Marino, Zack Andrusiak, Kenton Helgesen, Will Merchant, AJ White, Zach Walker, Calder Brooks, Colby McAuley , Cody Fowlie, Brett Supinski, Max Coatta Indy FuelDan Bakala, Willie Raskob, Cliff Watson, Tim Shoup, Jordan Schneider, Keoni Texeira, Ryan Zuhlsdorf, Mike Lee, Kayle Doetzel, Alec McCrea, Craig Wyszomirski, Terry Broadhurst, Antoine Waked, Alex Rauter, Diego Cuglietta, Peter Krieger, Cedric Lacroix Seamus Malone, Joe Sullivan, Dylan Malmquist, Tommy Apap, Jared Thomas, Spencer Watson, Nic Pierog, Matt Marcinew, Derek Barach, Derian Plouffe, Patrick McGrath, Brent Gates, Bobby MacIntyre, Michael Doherty, Ryan Van Stralen Jacksonville IcemenCharles Williams, Eamon McAdam, Jacob Panetta, Croix Evingson, Chase Harrison, Jacob Friend, Joel Messner, Jeff Taylor, Jacob Cederholm, Mitch Jones, Jack Glover, Abbott Girduckis, Ara Nazarian, Ian McKinnon, Craig Martin, Travis Howe, Nick Saracino Brendan Warren, Christopher Brown, Derek Lodermeier, Pascal Aquin, Wacey Rabbit, Cameron Critchlow, Everett Clark Kalamazoo WingsJake Hildebrand, Eric Kattelus, Ian Edmondson, Matthew VanVoorhis, Michael Davies, Nick Bruneteau, Kyle Rhodes, Kyle Blaney, Tanner Sorenson, Justin Taylor, Matt Iacopelli, Logan Lambdin, Brady Vail, Bryan Basilico, Justin Kovacs, Mathieu Roy, Greg Betzold Mitch Hults Kansas City MavericksMatt Greenfield, Matt Ginn, Angus Redmond, Tommy Muck, Noah Delmas, Willie Corrin, Corbin Baldwin, Marcus Crawford, Justin Woods, Zach Osburn, Loren Ulett, Jared VanWormer, Brodie Reid, Rob Bordson, CJ Eick, Lane Scheidl, Darik Angeli Nick Pastujov, Bryan Lemos, Giorgio Estephan, Michael Parks, Jack Walker, Sam Kurker, Pierre-Luc Mercier Maine Mariners Nate Kallen, Ryan Jackson, Scott Savage, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Dallas Rossiter, Michael Kim, Dillan Fox, Nick Master, Ted Hart, Andrew Romano, Jonathan Desbiens, Michael McNicholas, Ben Freeman, Alex Kile, Conner Bleackley, Mikael Robidoux, Ryan Ferrilli Newfoundland Growlers James Melindy, Garrett Johnston, Miles Gendron, Todd Skirving, Mark Tremaine, Brendan Soucie Norfolk AdmiralsJake Theut, Scott Dornbrock, John Furgele, Samuel Thibault, Spencer Trapp, Eric Williams, Dajon Mingo, Mike Monfredo, Jakob Reichert, Alex Tonge, Alex Rodriguez, Cody Milan, Taylor Ross, Tyler Penner, Eric Selleck, Matt Marquardt Orlando Sun Bears Michael Lackey, Kris Oldham, Garret Sparks, Nolan Valleau, Alexander Kuqali, Matthew Spencer, Kevin Lohan, Mark Auk, Luke McInnis, Tommy Panico, Cody Donaghey, Brandon Anselmini, Tad Kozun, JJ Piccinich, Tristan Langan, Michael Joly, Aaron Luchuk Chris LeBlanc, Jerry D’Amigo, Fabrizio Ricci, Jake Coughler, Tyler Bird, Ben Thomson, Johno May, Brent Pedersen, Hunter Fejes Rapid City Rush Adam Carlson, Brad Barone, Eric Israel, Mikael Tam, Kevin Spinozzi, Griffin Luce, Chris Leibinger, Josh Elmes, Andrew Sturtz, Mike Hedden, John Albert, Cedric Montminy, Tyson Empey, Stephen Baylis, Peter Quenneville, Gabe Chabot, Tyler Coulter Garrett Klotz, Jake Wahlin, Corey Durocher, Kameron Kielly, Stephane Legault, Darian Romanko, Dante Salituro Read RoyalsLuke Peressini, Ryan Ruck, Garrett Cecere, Mike Crocock, Joe Rutkowski, Aaron Titcomb, Garret Cockerill, Dominic Cormier, Rob Michel, David Drake, Jackson Cressey, Frank DiChiara, Hayden Hodgson, Brendan van Riemsdyk, Corey Mackin, Brayden Low, Luke Stork, Luke Voltin, Cam Strong, Mitchell Vanderlaan, Ryan Scarfo, Matt Schmalz South Carolina Stingrays Alex Dubeau, Max Gottlieb, Doyle Somerby, Tariq Hammond, Connor Moore, Tom Parisi, Neal Goff, Jaynen Rissling, Cameron Askew, Dan DeSalvo, Jade Miller, Dylan Steman, Tim Harrison, Andrew Cherniwchan, Max Novak, Cole Ully, Justin Florek , Mark Cooper, Branden Troock Toledo WalleyeTrevor Gorsuch, Billy Christopoulos, Connor Walters, Chris McKay, Butrus Ghafari, Blake Hillman, Ryker Killins, Ryan Lowney, Gordi Myer, Randy Gazzola, Trevor Hamilton, Conlan Keenan, Shane Berschbach, Kyle Bonis, Luke Sandler, Brett Boeing, Brandon Hawkins , Keeghan Howdeshell, Hunter Garlent, TJ Hensick, Marcus Vela Tulsa Oilers Hayden Hawkey, Devin Williams, Stephan Beauvais, Mike McKee, Alex Brooks, Curtis Leonard, JC Brassard, Justin Hamonic, Cam Knight, Jake Bolton, Darby Llewellyn, Gregg Burmaster, Matt Lane, Conor Landrigan, Ian McNulty, Alex Kromm, Charlie Sampair , Adam Pleskach, Vincent Marleau, Danny Moynihan, Cory Ward Utah GrizzliesGarrett Metcalf, Kevin Carr, Wyatt McLeod, Luke Bafia, Brandon Fehd, Teigan Zahn, Alex Lepkowski, Connor McDonald, Hunter Skinner, Connor Yau, Jack Jenkins, Cedric Pare, Matt Hoover, Mason Mannek, Mitch Maxwell, Trey Bradley, Pat Cannone , Sasha Mutala, Matthew Boucher, Yuri Terao, Riley Woods, Griffen Molino Driving Nailers Louis-Philippe Guindon, Taran Kozun, Shane Kuzmeski, Adam Smith, Jesse Lees, Dylan MacPherson, Patrick McNally, Michael Prapavessis, Matt Miller, Aaron Thow, Matt Foley, Chad Duchesne, Steve Johnson, Garet Hunt, Tyler Drevitch, Jacob Pritchard, Brady Tomlak, Ryan Roth, Jared Cockrell, Patrick Watling, Tim Doherty, Austin Fyten, Matt Alfaro, Sean Josling, Brendan Harris, Josh Winquist, Lawton Courtnall, Jackson Keane, Brad Drobot, Cam Brown Wichita Thunder Evan Buitenhuis, Evan Weninger, Mitch Gillam, Cam Clarke, Mathieu Gagnon, Garrett Schmitz, Sean Allen, Alex Peters, Dean Stewart, Jacob Graves, Vincent Desharnais, Patrik Parkkonen, Anthony Beauregard, Ryan White, Beau Starrett, Matteo Gennaro, Jay Dickman , Peter Crinella, Brayden Watts, Spencer Dorowicz, Stefan Fournier, Stephen Johnson, Charlie Combs, Bryan Moore Worcester Railers Myles McGurty, Connor Doherty, Nicolas Luka, Jacob Hayhurst, Joel Kocur, Brent Beaudoin, Neil Robinson, Jake Coleman, Cam Hausinger, Kenny Hausinger, Jordan Smotherman, Ross Olsson, Brennan Feasey, Tyler Poulsen, Anthony Repaci, Drew Callin, Eddie Matsushima , Bricklayer Baptista. 