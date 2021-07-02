Who is Manika Batra? Age, Records, Biography, Medals, Merits, Olympics





Manika Batra, one of India’s top table tennis players, has gained fame since 2018. She had a successful season in 2018, winning multiple medals and showing great potential throughout the season. Manika strives to build a reputation in the sport, as PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal have done in badminton. This time she hopes to win a medal at the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo 2020. How old is Manika Batra? Batra was born on June 15, 1995 in Delhi and is 26 years old. As the youngest child in the family, she started playing table tennis at the age of four, as did both her siblings. After winning the under-8 tournaments, she decided to seek professional training under the coach Sandeep Gupta. What are Manika Batra’s achievements? Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Mixed Doubles Bronze Medalist at Asian Games 2018 Manika started winning international medals in 2011 when she won silver in the under-21 category at the Chile Open. Manika then represented the country in the 2014 Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games in the same year. In 2016, Batra won three gold medals and one silver medal at the South Asian Games. In April 2016, she qualified for the Rio Olympics by winning in the South Asian group of the qualifying event. Her most impressive win came in the 2018 Commonwealth Games when she defeated Singaporean Yu Mengyu in the final to win the gold medal in women’s singles. Manika Batra became the first Indian female table tennis player to win an individual gold medal at the Commonwealth Games with her victory. Manika Batra Women Select Gold Medalist At 2018 Commonwealth Games She also led the Indian women’s team to a gold medal in the final, beating four-time gold medalists Singapore. The achievement was all the more impressive considering that the Singapore women’s table tennis team has been winless in the Commonwealth Games since 2002. Manika won bronze in mixed doubles at the 2018 Asian Games. Later that year, she received ITTF’s ‘Breakthrough Star’ award, making her the only Indian table tennis player to receive the prestigious award. The Government of India awarded Manika the Arjuna Award in 2018 and the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award in 2020. Manika Batra received ITTF’s ‘Breakthrough Star’ award Income Manika Batra earns Rs. 50,000 per month as part of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sport’s flagship program, The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS). Achievements in Olympic Games Manika earned a spot in the Rio 2016 Olympics after a solid performance in the South Asia Cup, but her Olympic campaign ended too soon after being knocked out in the first round. Manika has subsequently secured herself among the top 100 women’s singles in the world, and she has qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in two events, both singles and mixed doubles, where she will attempt to medal for the country to obtain.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thebridge.in/table-tennis/manika-batra-table-tennis-tokyo-olympics-22642 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos