Biden welcomes World Series champion Dodgers to the White House, beating Trump-era drama





When we go through a crisis, sport often brings us together to heal. To make us feel like everything is going to be okay. Will get better, he said. Feeling, feeling and experiencing something familiar for a few hours every day. Something normal. Something nice in the middle of the chaos. And in the belief that this would return to all that was missing. And would come back to it soon. The impartial nature of Bidens’ comments, as well as the amicable terms of the Dodgers’ visit, were markedly different from the vast majority of ceremonies Trump has hosted at the White House for championship sports teams over the past four years. Under the previous administration, such events had emerged as cultural hotbeds often intertwined with the controversial issues of politics, protest and race. In September 2017, a month after his infamous assessment of both sides of the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump mounted a day-long campaign against professional soccer players kneeling to the national anthem and NBA championship star Steph Curry. Golden State Warriors, from attending a ceremony at the White House. Curry had already indicated not to participate in the usual event, and LeBron James then responded with the Cleveland Cavaliers to the controversy by calling Trump a bum who doesn’t understand the power he has as the leader of this beautiful country. Trump also invited the Philadelphia Eagles to travel to the White House a day before their scheduled visit in 2018, after it became clear that several players from the championship NFL teams were unlikely to attend. And even before the 2018 NBA Finals between the Cavaliers and Warriors was decided, both James and Curry stated they would not be visiting the Trump White House for the traditional meeting. In June 2019, during the final days of the FIFA Womens World Cup, American soccer star Megan Rapinoe said in an interview that she wouldn’t go to the damn White House if the American team were victorious and prompted Trump to attack her on Twitter. and send an invitation to all players of the squads, win or lose. The American women’s team won the championship, but a visit to the White House was not forthcoming. Although the 2019 MLB champion Boston Red Sox took part in a trip to the White House, only part of the team appeared in Washington alongside Trump. Nearly every player of color skipped the ceremony, including manager and Puerto Rico-born Alex Cora, who criticized the administrations handling hurricane relief on US soil. However, there were few signs of political discord at Friday’s event, which was also attended by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California. But Biden did hint at friction within the first family and divided loyalties between the second pair when it came to the subject of professional baseball. We are talking about mixed families. I have a blended family, and she has a blended family, based around baseball and sports, Biden said, referring to the vice president, who is a fan of the San Francisco Giants. The second lord supports the Dodgers. I’m not going to name the Northern California team in the San Francisco area. And I’m not going to name that team in Philadelphia, Biden added. My wife is a Philly girl, from her belt buckle to her shoe soles. And if I’m advocating for anyone other than the Phillies, I’ll sleep alone in the Lincoln bedroom.

