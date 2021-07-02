Penn State Football could be in for a big recruiting week

Penn State Football has hosted several high-profile recruits in Happy Valley in recent weeks, and those goals could become Nittany Lions in days

The June visiting period is over, it’s now time for recruits to make their decision, which could lead to a big week for Penn State Football recruiting.

The weekend of July 4 has become one of the most popular times for recruits to commit, second only to the two national signings.

This year is no different and multiple Penn State Football goals are expected to announce their commitment in the coming week.

Let’s take a look at who they are and who might be committed to Penn State Football in the coming days:

Jayden Bellamy (CB)

The 3-star New Jersey cornerback has said he will announce his college choice Friday night.

He has a top three of Penn State, Rutgers and Notre Dame.

He officially visited Penn State in June, but Notre Dame got the last official visit.

Tomorrow 18:00 🪓 x 🦁 x ☘️ — Jayden Bellamy (@jaydenknows_) July 1, 2021

Penn State Football’s cornerback board is a bit cloudy at the moment, so they would definitely want to land Bellamy. Despite being only a 3 star, there is a lot to love about Bellamy’s game and he is arguably the best pure cornerback in the Northeast.

The Irish have recruited at an elite level on defense under new defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman, so it could be an uphill task for the Nittany Lions.