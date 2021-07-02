The puck stops here players mourn the loss of BYU hockey

It’s safe to say Chase Christensen is a hockey diehard.

The Spanish Fork senior has played league hockey for more than 20 years, the past five of which were as a forward for the BYU hockey team, where he currently serves as captain.

Growing up, literally all I did was play hockey, think about hockey and watch hockey,” Christensen said. “I always watch competitions and make plays on paper. I look forward to nothing but hockey.

It’s this love of hockey that makes it all the more difficult to swallow the team’s recent cancellation by BYU from its extramural lineup, a decision that left Christensen in shock.

“It was devastating for me,” Christensen said. “Personally, I wouldn’t have come to BYU at all if it wasn’t for the hockey team. It’s important to see hockey here as more than just a sport, it’s like a family to us.

On June 19, BYU Hockey announced that the school would end its contractual relationship with the team after the upcoming season, a blindside shot for the program’s players and fans.

There are many people on our (social media) feeds or with whom we have spoken who have expressed their disappointment and sadness,” Christensen said. “It’s all about the joy that (hockey) brings to us, the fans, our friends and families. When this news came out, it was a blow to them.

The team originated in 1996 as the Provo Icecats, an independent club team made up mostly of BYU students before being sponsored by the school as an extramural sport. For the past 15 years, the team has played under the name BYU in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).

“Everyone is always speculating (about cancellation) in club sports because no one’s place is ever certain, but when it comes down to it, we never saw it coming,” said senior captain Teagan Pitcher. “We had a pretty good relationship with the school and it felt like we were constantly improving ourselves, so it really surprised us.

While we are disappointed with the university’s decision, we are extremely grateful for the many years we have represented Brigham Young University and for the joy this program has brought to thousands of people over the years. Help us make this the most memorable year ever! — BYU Hockey (@BYUhockey) June 22, 2021

Under the extramural status, the team’s affiliation with BYU is essentially nothing more than wearing the school’s logo. BYU hockey operates independently of the athletic department and receives no financial support from the school. Recruitment comes primarily through scouting local high school talent and accepting applications online. The team is unable to offer scholarships, is limited in on-campus marketing, and fundraising entirely from donors, ticket sales, and player cash.

To have put all that time and effort into building the program myself without money from the school. It’s heartbreaking,” Pitcher said. “In some ways (cancellation) it feels unfair.

The program had grown significantly over the past five years as interest spread across campus, which Pitcher and Christensen both cited as a factor in their shock and disappointment at the decision.

“Chase and I went from maybe 20 friends and relatives in the stands in our first year to over 1,500 fans at every game,” said Pitcher. We have an excellent marketing team that helps produce fans on our games. As a player on the team, you meet people on campus, and that’s because they come to games outside of school. Our family is more than just the players.”

In addition to the fans in the stands, the quality of the game on the ice has also improved in recent years. The Cougars won all four games against rival Utah State in last year’s pandemic shortened season and even won the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League Championship in 2019.

Part of doing good with the name BYU…is winning,” Christensen said.

“We went from losing every game to winning regional playoffs,” said Pitcher. “It’s been a long road, and to see it fall apart is pretty sad to be a part of.

In addition, BYU hockey has proven to excel on the ice, receiving prestigious community service from The American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) in 2019 for their volunteer work as a team on various projects around Utah Valley.

“We’ve spent a lot of time not just training and competing, but also community service projects,” said Pitcher. We have won national service awards as a team, and much of it comes from our focus on moving forward and serving.

Such service is just one example of the spiritual foundation of the team, fostered in part by frequent team prayer, devotionals from the coaches, and team witness meetings. Christensen sees it as a unique and largely unnoticed aspect of the program that will be one of its biggest total losses.

We’ve had some 18-year-olds come to BYU to play hockey and have decided to serve missions because of the impact of returned missionaries on the team,” Christensen said.

Spending that much time in an environment that promotes your spirituality definitely gives you a stronger testimony,” Pitcher added.

According to Pitcher, the team’s family dynamics and its spiritual backbone have served as a “sanctuary” to the rest of the world, an uplifting atmosphere seemingly unheard of in typical hockey culture.

By comparison, if you go into another hockey locker room somewhere, profanity and vulgarity predominate,” Pitcher said. “Walking into the BYU hockey locker room is the most refreshing thing in the world. You feel like you finally have like-minded people who are willing to talk about spiritual things and embrace the spiritual side of their lives.

Pitcher also believes the loss of the program will disappoint the next generation of young hockey players in the area.

“We don’t have a lot of hockey reps on the West Coast, especially not in Utah County,” Pitcher said. “For many fans who live here, these are the games they want to see, especially for the little kids who want to grow up and play hockey. It is heartbreaking for them too.

Despite the sting of the team’s incoming due date, Pitcher and his company keep their focus on leaving everything on the ice for one last season. BYU Hockey kicks off its final campaign with a four-game homestand starting September 10 at Peaks Ice Arena.

We tried to represent the school as best we could and show that we’re a BYU hockey team and don’t want to run under any other name,” Pitcher said. “We have the talent to go far this year. As players, all we think we can do right now is put together a program that will raise eyebrows, get work done and win matches.