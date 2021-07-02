Sports
The puck stops here players mourn the loss of BYU hockey
It’s safe to say Chase Christensen is a hockey diehard.
The Spanish Fork senior has played league hockey for more than 20 years, the past five of which were as a forward for the BYU hockey team, where he currently serves as captain.
Growing up, literally all I did was play hockey, think about hockey and watch hockey,” Christensen said. “I always watch competitions and make plays on paper. I look forward to nothing but hockey.
It’s this love of hockey that makes it all the more difficult to swallow the team’s recent cancellation by BYU from its extramural lineup, a decision that left Christensen in shock.
“It was devastating for me,” Christensen said. “Personally, I wouldn’t have come to BYU at all if it wasn’t for the hockey team. It’s important to see hockey here as more than just a sport, it’s like a family to us.
On June 19, BYU Hockey announced that the school would end its contractual relationship with the team after the upcoming season, a blindside shot for the program’s players and fans.
There are many people on our (social media) feeds or with whom we have spoken who have expressed their disappointment and sadness,” Christensen said. “It’s all about the joy that (hockey) brings to us, the fans, our friends and families. When this news came out, it was a blow to them.
The team originated in 1996 as the Provo Icecats, an independent club team made up mostly of BYU students before being sponsored by the school as an extramural sport. For the past 15 years, the team has played under the name BYU in the American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA).
“Everyone is always speculating (about cancellation) in club sports because no one’s place is ever certain, but when it comes down to it, we never saw it coming,” said senior captain Teagan Pitcher. “We had a pretty good relationship with the school and it felt like we were constantly improving ourselves, so it really surprised us.
Under the extramural status, the team’s affiliation with BYU is essentially nothing more than wearing the school’s logo. BYU hockey operates independently of the athletic department and receives no financial support from the school. Recruitment comes primarily through scouting local high school talent and accepting applications online. The team is unable to offer scholarships, is limited in on-campus marketing, and fundraising entirely from donors, ticket sales, and player cash.
To have put all that time and effort into building the program myself without money from the school. It’s heartbreaking,” Pitcher said. “In some ways (cancellation) it feels unfair.
The program had grown significantly over the past five years as interest spread across campus, which Pitcher and Christensen both cited as a factor in their shock and disappointment at the decision.
“Chase and I went from maybe 20 friends and relatives in the stands in our first year to over 1,500 fans at every game,” said Pitcher. We have an excellent marketing team that helps produce fans on our games. As a player on the team, you meet people on campus, and that’s because they come to games outside of school. Our family is more than just the players.”
In addition to the fans in the stands, the quality of the game on the ice has also improved in recent years. The Cougars won all four games against rival Utah State in last year’s pandemic shortened season and even won the Mountain West Collegiate Hockey League Championship in 2019.
Part of doing good with the name BYU…is winning,” Christensen said.
“We went from losing every game to winning regional playoffs,” said Pitcher. “It’s been a long road, and to see it fall apart is pretty sad to be a part of.
In addition, BYU hockey has proven to excel on the ice, receiving prestigious community service from The American Collegiate Hockey Association (ACHA) in 2019 for their volunteer work as a team on various projects around Utah Valley.
“We’ve spent a lot of time not just training and competing, but also community service projects,” said Pitcher. We have won national service awards as a team, and much of it comes from our focus on moving forward and serving.
Such service is just one example of the spiritual foundation of the team, fostered in part by frequent team prayer, devotionals from the coaches, and team witness meetings. Christensen sees it as a unique and largely unnoticed aspect of the program that will be one of its biggest total losses.
We’ve had some 18-year-olds come to BYU to play hockey and have decided to serve missions because of the impact of returned missionaries on the team,” Christensen said.
Spending that much time in an environment that promotes your spirituality definitely gives you a stronger testimony,” Pitcher added.
According to Pitcher, the team’s family dynamics and its spiritual backbone have served as a “sanctuary” to the rest of the world, an uplifting atmosphere seemingly unheard of in typical hockey culture.
By comparison, if you go into another hockey locker room somewhere, profanity and vulgarity predominate,” Pitcher said. “Walking into the BYU hockey locker room is the most refreshing thing in the world. You feel like you finally have like-minded people who are willing to talk about spiritual things and embrace the spiritual side of their lives.
Pitcher also believes the loss of the program will disappoint the next generation of young hockey players in the area.
“We don’t have a lot of hockey reps on the West Coast, especially not in Utah County,” Pitcher said. “For many fans who live here, these are the games they want to see, especially for the little kids who want to grow up and play hockey. It is heartbreaking for them too.
Despite the sting of the team’s incoming due date, Pitcher and his company keep their focus on leaving everything on the ice for one last season. BYU Hockey kicks off its final campaign with a four-game homestand starting September 10 at Peaks Ice Arena.
We tried to represent the school as best we could and show that we’re a BYU hockey team and don’t want to run under any other name,” Pitcher said. “We have the talent to go far this year. As players, all we think we can do right now is put together a program that will raise eyebrows, get work done and win matches.
Sources
2/ https://universe.byu.edu/2021/07/02/the-puck-stops-here-players-mourn-the-loss-of-byu-hockey/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]