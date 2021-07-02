Silent teammates deserve some blame in Blackhawks scandal

God help the poor slob who happens to step on the large Blackhawks insignia planted in the center of the United Center locker room. Its hallowed ground, and Hawks players will scream bloody murder if a reporter’s foot accidentally wanders.

Protecting that image is seen as a noble endeavor. But who protected two players who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the team’s video coach in 2010? And where then were the voices raised in anger?

This is what happens when monitoring an institution is paramount.

Silence.

If all the sexual abuse scandals in various sectors of society have taught us anything, it is that those in power cannot be trusted.

But those players who were allegedly being abused, where were their Hawks teammates to stand up for them?

We hear so much about the importance of leadership in sport. Where was it in the Blackhawks locker room?

At least three former players of the 2010 Stanley Cup team recently said Bradley Aldrichs’ alleged assaults were no secret to the team at the time. That’s the definition of late.

I want to be clear here: it was up to the people high up in the Hawks’ power structure to act responsibly, protect the vulnerable, show courage. To call the police. If what the lawsuit says is true, they didn’t. A former Hawks skills coach in a 2010 meeting with then-President John McDonough, chief executive Stan Bowman, executive Al MacIsaac and skills coach James Gary requested that the allegations be taken to police. He said the group declined his request.

Three years later, Aldrich allegedly molested a 16-year-old boy in Michigan, served a prison term and is now on the registered sex offender list. The alleged victim in that case has filed a lawsuit against the Hawks, saying the team has given Aldrich positive references despite his history of sexual assault.

It’s all terrible, and there’s more than enough terrible to go around.

Hawks players, especially the older ones, failed. They weren’t high school or college kids who didn’t have the maturity to speak up. They were adults, some in their mid to late twenties, some in their thirties. No doubt there is pressure to conform in professional sports, to do what is best for the group. Players may have feared that they would lose their jobs or be sent to another team if they expressed their opinion. Or maybe they were counting on management to do the right thing.

All those things may have been true, but 11 years later they look very weak in the face of the accusations and the painful consequences. If Hawks players really thought management was going to fix the problem, wouldn’t they have wondered why there wasn’t a subsequent report of the police accusing the team’s video coach of assault? Couldn’t players have continued to strive for justice for the alleged victims?

I happened to be reading Bear Town when details of the Hawks scandal emerged. It is a novel about a junior hockey team and its grip on a small community in Sweden. That grip turns into an angry fist when the star player is accused of rape and the immediate response of the team and many in town is to protect the organization.

It’s what the lawsuit, in so many words, accuses the Hawks of. It will be interesting to hear what the two alleged victims say team management told them to do. If the history of these scandals is any guide, it was strongly advised to keep quiet. For the good of the team, which was a month away from winning the Stanley Cup. A broom appeared, a rug was lifted and some ugly details found a house without lighting.

But ugly details never go away. Just because a player who wants to stay in the favor of an NHL team is willing to get involved in an embarrassing corporate strategy doesn’t mean he’s the same person more than a decade later. Hence a lawsuit and an organization that looks terrible right now.

Hawks captain Jonathan Toews disagrees with the notion that the allegations of sexual assault were common knowledge in 2010, telling The Athletic that he didn’t start whispering about it until the following season.

But who knew what when doesn’t matter. Speaking is important. Where were the teammates then? Where were their voices?

According to the players suit, Aldrich… sent inappropriate text messages, turned on porn and started masturbating for [John Doe] …without his consent and threatened to injure [Doe] … physically, financially and emotionally as [Doe] … did not engage in sexual activity.

Coaches and general managers emphasize the positive effects of a good team culture. They want everyone to be on the same page. They want players to sacrifice individual glory for the good of the team. They don’t want any problems, but if there are problems, they want it to be managed in-house. Protect the brand at all costs.

This is how scandals happen, in all walks of life. In this case, if the details in the lawsuit are facts, many people who should have known better have got themselves involved.

Shame on you all.