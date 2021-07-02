Cricket SA’s Social Justice Hearings into Sports Decrimination To Resume Next Monday





JOHANNESBURG Cricket SAs Transformation Ombudsman, Adv. Dumisa Ntsebeza, has to submit a final report on racism in sport to the board of directors of the organization at the end of September. Cricket SA announced Friday that hearings for its Social Justice and Nation-Building Initiative (SJN) would resume on Monday, July 5, after its original May start date was postponed following legal objections. The rescheduled hearings will take place from July 5 to July 23, but additional time may be granted until the final report is due. Ntsebeza must provide the board with updates at the end of July and the end of August. The objectives of the hearings were set out in the regulations, which were approved by the board on Friday. The Ombudsman is charged with determining the causes, nature and extent of racial discrimination in South African cricket. The issue reached a boiling point last year amid calls to the Proteas to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Accusations of racial discrimination were leveled by some of the country’s most prominent cricketers opening old wounds. Although when the SJN was first launched, with former board member Dr. Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw as the face of the initiative, financial compensation was promised, in the Friday released Terms of Reference no such commitment is made. As part of his recommendations, Ntsebeza is to advise CSA’s Transformation Committee on former players’ involvement in cricket structures, such as inclusion in the value chain system as brand ambassadors or for vacancies at CSA among others. Cricket SAs Board also called for Ntsebezas recommendations to include measures to prevent future incidents of racial and other forms of discrimination. Hearings will be held in public, but if anyone wants their participation to be anonymous, that request will be granted. An important point, especially in light of the previously raised legal concerns, is that anyone against whom an allegation is leveled may respond to the allegation, either by submitting an affidavit or in a closed hearing. @shocker hess IOL Sports

