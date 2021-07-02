Full List of Green Party Executive Candidates Announced

Who’s in the running?

This summer, members of the Green Party of England and Wales will elect six new members of the party leader (GPEx). The nominations are now closed and the full list of candidates is now available. Here’s the full list:

Equality and Diversity Coordinator

This time there are two candidates for Equality and Diversity Coordinator.

The first is Ashley Routh, a Sheffield party activist who was president of GPEx in 2020.

Mourning told Bright green when she announced her candidacy that she wanted to use the role to “press for a higher standard of equality policy consultation”.

Routh’s competition comes from a job share ticket from Rashid Nix and Dzaier Neil.

Nix is ​​the incumbent, who was only elected for the role in 2019, the last time the position was up for election. He previously stood for the Greens in the Dulwich and West Northwood constituency in the 2015 and 2017 general elections. In April 2020, he caused controversy by sharing a video of conspiracy theorist David Icke in a tweet that has not been removed.

Neil is the current chairman of the Green Party Disability Group. She has also been a Paralympic athlete, with a gold medal in Javelin, a silver medal in table tennis and a bronze medal in shot put at the 1984 Games.

Financial Coordinator

Two of the vacancies elected this year will have uncontested elections, with candidates only rebelling against reopened nominations.

One is the finance coordinator, where Jon Nott has no competition. Nott is the incumbent in the post.

Internal Communication Coordinator

Two more horse races for internal communications, with Alexander Sallons taking on Zoe Hatch.

Sallons is a member of Brighton & Hove Green Party, and told Bright green announcing his candidacy that he wanted to engage party membership by providing them “a variety of tools and information in an engaging way”.

Meanwhile, Hatch is a councilor on Burnham Parish Council. In the 2019 general election, Hatch stood for the Beaconsfield constituency, with 3.4 percent of the vote.

Local Party Support Coordinator

Local Party Support is the busiest field, with four candidates seeking elections.

First up is Daniel Laycock and Lysndsay McAteer’s job share ticket. Laycock is the coordinator of the Eastern Green Party, while McAteer is currently chairman of Warrington and Halton Green Party. About their candidacy, Laycock earlier told Bright green he wanted to use the position to strengthen support for local parties and help them”to grow and ultimately win“.

Duncan Kerr also stands. Kerr is a councilor in Oswestry and previously served as mayor of the city. He is also now a councilor on Shropshire Council, having been elected to the Oswestry South Division in the 2021 local elections when he dethroned a Conservative.

Current Young Greens co-chair, Rosie Rawle, is also in the running. Rawle has served three terms as co-chair of the party’s youth wing, and has also served on the Oxfordshire Green Party committee and as a staff member for the Norwich Green Party in the run-up to the 2016 local elections.

The latest candidate is Taymar Pitman. Pitman was unsuccessful in the 2021 Newcastle City Council elections in West Fenham Ward.

Coordinator policy development

Policy Development Coordinator is the second of two undisputed elections members will vote this year. Lowthion is the incumbent elected to a one-year term in 2020 in a by-election triggered by a resignation. She is now up for re-election for a full two-year term.

Lowthion is known to the Greens as the party’s spokesperson on education and for running in successive general elections on the Isle of Wight. Announcing her candidacy, Lowthion told Bright green that she wants to use the role to ensure that the Green Party “has a clearly identified direction and results”.

Coordinator publications

The final position for this year’s election is Publications Coordinator, and it is the third of the two horse races.

Julia Lagunte is the first of the two candidates. Lagunte is the incumbent, who was first elected in a 2020 by-election triggered by a resignation. In addition to her role as publications coordinator, she is also a member of the Green Party Women’s Committee and hosts the Big Green Politics Podcast.

Also featured is the job share team of Kathryn Bristow and Rachel Collinson. Bristow currently co-chairs Green Party Women and is also a member of the LGBTIQA+ Greens and Greens of Color committees. Meanwhile, Collinson is a former co-chair of the Green Party Regional Council.

Members will be voted in August to elect members for these GPEx posts, following a campaign period in July. The election results are expected to be announced in September.

Image credit: Bristol Green Party – Creative Commons

