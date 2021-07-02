Sports
For the love of humanity, extend Davante Adams mensheid
Green Bay Packers fans will have this off-season through the wringer. Yes, they are often told that they have been spoiled with twenty years of Hall of Fame quarterback play. While that’s true, it doesn’t dismiss the nightmare that has become this spring and summer.
No one has any idea what the hell Aaron Rodgers going to do. Rodgers himself might not know. He’s just having fun playing the grudge game right now.
The estrangement of the franchise quarterback and reigning MVP winner was enough of a debacle to leave the stomach churning in Green Bay. Now Davante Adams is flirting with Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. Please Brian Gutekunst, Mark Murphy, someone. Now draw Davante Adams on an extension. Give him a blank check.
Derek Carr and Davante Adams were former teammates at Fresno State, and they made for a hugely successful quarterback-wide receiver duo. Carr holds the record for most passing yards (12,842) and passing touchdowns (113) in school history. Adams holds the record for most receiving yards in a season in Fresno State history (1,718), most receptions in a single season (131), and most receiving touchdowns overall (38).
Of course, given the chemistry between the two, the idea of working together in the NFL would come up at some point. But why now? Why this low season? It makes sense, given Adams’ current deal with Green Bay expires at the end of the 2021 season. However, with all the Rodgers drama, this pours a gallon of salt into freshly open wounds for Packers fans.
It all started with Carr in conversation with ABC30 in Fresno.In Carr’s defense, at one point he was asked directly about reuniting with Adams.
I’ve learned in this business, you never close the door on anything. I know he (Adams is) is clearly the best receiver – everyone said one of the best, he’s the best receiver in the NFL. The guy is incredible. He’s been one of my best friends since we were in college together. I like the guy.
A way to cover and suck up all the bases, Derek. He called him the best receiver in the NFL, and said he’s incredible, blah, blah, blah. Stick with your own boys, Carr. Why not worry about getting on a rapport with? Henry Ruggs III, so you’re not throwing him 15 feet under this year while he sets fire to every secondary? Worrying about getting John Brown settled in with the Raiders and the Las Vegas lifestyle. Please, for the love of all that is sacred, leave Davante Adams alone.
Carr’s comments are one thing. Roll your eyes at them if you want. The real dagger is Adams reacting like he did. It has Packers fans everywhere, sobbing on their couches while slamming a pound of cheese curds.
“I love Derek to death,” Adams said. “We have a great friendship and we still communicate very, very consistently. He is one of my best friends. Of course it would be a dream to be able to play with him, but I’m a Packer now. Until we make that decision, I think we just have to, we’ll see what happens. ”
Would it be a dream to play with Derek Carr? I can’t say that many recipients have said that before. (This comes from someone who said that Derek Carr is underrated and underrated, but let’s ignore that for now.) Unless all hell is frozen and Derek Carr is wearing a green and gold uniform for some godforsaken reason, this could better not happen unless these two are playing in an alumni game for Fresno State.
The snake in the grass in this whole scenario is Raiders coach Jon Gruden. The man is a loose cannon. He would offer Davante Adams top quarterback money without batting an eyelid. He would think it’s normal.
You want that guy to go after your potential free-agent All-Pro wide receiver after this season? No you will not do that. Lock it up, Green Bay.
These are terrifying times for Packers fans. What are Gutekunst and Murphy doing? It feels like they are best represented with the “This is fine” GIF.
Now that’s Gutekunst. Read the room, man. Find out these things. Are we exaggerating? Could be. Has this been a miserable off-season that doesn’t need more of these storylines? Yes. It’s like Packers fans are getting fear injected right into their veins, and there’s nothing they can do about it.
While we’re at it, give Jaire Alexander also an extension. Packers fans also don’t need the headache of that decision looming like a dark cloud. Cap space is not a free-for-all situation in the NFL. These are some of the best players in the league at their position. Find out if Rodgers wants to be here or not. If he doesn’t, so be it; to continue with Jordan Love.
Don’t let Adams play without a new contract this season. That scenario is not good for anyone except the other 31 teams in the NFL. It’s somewhat baffling that this takes as long as it takes for someone of Adams’ caliber who seems to want to be in Green Bay for the long haul.
As this off-season has gone, it might as well be the start for the Packers. Who knows what’s next. If Carr and Adams want to be teammates, that’s fine. Give the Raiders a fifth round pick for 2022 for Carr, give him the clipboard and have him sit behind Jordan Love after signing Adams to a long, well-deserved, lucrative contract extension.
