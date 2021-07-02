Ranatunga criticizes India’s ‘second-string’ team playing





COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga said it was disrespectful to India to send a second-rate team for an upcoming series and that his country’s cricket council should have pushed for higher standards. India’s 20-member squad led by Shikhar Dawan is in Sri Lanka for three one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals from July 13. It is largely made up of new faces as the senior team is currently in England playing a Test series. I saw the Indian team coming and I won’t say it’s India’s first team, Ranatunga told reporters. The cricket administration and the sports minister have agreed to play against a second-tier team from India. Our cricketing standards may have dropped today, but we have an identity and a reputation. Ranatunga, captain of the 1996 World Cup winning team, said on Thursday that Sri Lanka Cricket should have insisted on playing against India’s best team, claiming that the board is only interested in broadcasting revenue from the matches, instead of promoting cricket in the country. Sri Lanka has experienced an unprecedented slump in performances in recent years. The team currently in England have lost the Twenty20 series 3-0 and have already lost two of their three ODIs. Sri Lanka Cricket refuted Ranatungas’ allegations, saying on Friday that the Indian team touring Sri Lanka is a strong squad. Of the 20-man India squad, 14 players have represented India in all formats or in some form, and (is) not a second string team as claimed, it said in a statement. This is the latest standard in the world of cricket, especially the entire ICC (International Cricket Council) member countries, as they have specialist squads and players for every size of the game, it continued. The purpose of such arrangements is to be competitive in any format of the game by retaining specialized players and squads. The countries will play three ODIs from July 13, followed by three Twenty20 internationals. ____ More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

