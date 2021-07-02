Hahnville ready for bigger things in 2021 – Crescent City Sports

Daniel Luquet knew the kind of job he got into last year.

As Hahnville’s freshman head coach, Luquet, whose family has a rich history in the St. Charles Parish schools, understood the lofty, sometimes bordering on unrealistic expectations regarding Hahnville football.

All Luquet has to do is win an annual state championship to please an amazing, fanatical fan base.

That will never happen, of course, and the legendary Tiger program, which has captured six state championships, has not won a title since 2003. Hahnville did reach the 5A title match in 2017.

Luquet served as the defensive coordinator under Nick Saltaformaggio at Hahnville in 2019 before being elevated when Saltaformaggio left to become head coach at Holy Cross, his alma mater, in 2020.

Luquet, who played for Destrehan and was an assistant coach for the Wildcats under Steve Robicheaux, was previously a head coach at Woodlawn of Baton Rouge from 2015-18.

Luquet’s first season with the Tigers was an adjustment.

The Tigers were dealing with a young squad and with the strange season of the pandemic, the Tigers went 5-4 and fell to Ruston in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs after losing to rival Destrehan. The Wildcats defeated Ruston in the quarterfinals.

Looking back, I thought the coaching staff and the school had come up with a plan that was best for us, Luquet said. It was about making sure that young men who didn’t have a feather could play as many games as possible. I was very happy with the approach that everyone took. We got all the matches in. Of course we wanted to win more, but overall playing and finishing the season was a blessing.

The 2021 Tigers will be an improved team, although it will have to replace starting quarterback Andrew Naquin, who has graduated.

If you have a man who has been your quarterback for three years, it will always be difficult to replace him, Luquet said. However, we have a good feeling about our quarterbacks going into 2021.

The new quarterback is junior Donovan Friloux.

Donovan has all the talent in the world, Luquet said. He brings some skill to the table that we haven’t had, but Naquin’s experience and poise will be missed. Andrew was very good outside the bag. Donovan can run the ball, by design and otherwise. He has a living arm and can make all the throws. It opens the script for us.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Friloux has some excellent receivers to throw to senior Troy Kendrick (6-1, 185) and junior Dakota Williams (6-2, 205). Kendrick was outstanding in 2020, catching 43 passes for 578 yards and four touchdowns.

Joining that outstanding duo in the spread attack are senior Jeremy Jupiter (6-3, 200), junior Josh Smith (6-3, 205) and sophomore Titus White (5-10, 170), some Hahnville depth and size gives on the outside.

We’re losing Corey Lorio and Collin Zeringue from a year ago, who were starters for two years, Luquet said. That’s talent and experience, but we have two of the most talented and athletic guys in Kendrick and Williams. We will regularly put them on the same side of the field to create matchup problems. We have size on the outside. Troy can run and Dakota is strong. We will put a lot of pressure on the defense and we will throw it.

The running back spot will be split between three players, including seniors Cole Vilasenor (5-10, 175) and KJon Smith (5-11, 205) and junior Josh Joseph (5-10, 175).

We’ve always had that one guy, from Pooka Williams to Trey Labranch, but we don’t have that guy this year, Luquet said. We have three guys bringing a different set of skills to the table. Vilasenor gained experience last year. He is strong for his size. His whole family has gone here. Smith played a little last year. He is physical. Joseph is fast and physical. I like where we are on the position. We’ll play the hot hand.

Up front, senior Jarian Shelby (6-4, 295) leads the way and he will be joined by seniors Quincey McGuffey (6-2, 250), twins Dominic Taranto (61, 230) and Peyton Taranto (6-1, 230). The other starter is junior Nathan Brevelle (60, 260).

The Taranto twins have been in the program for four years and will get their first chance to start, Luquet said. They’re pure Hahnville kids. Brevelle is solid and Jarian is our leader and star player. McGuffey is a senior and we have some competition. We feel strongly about the group.

The defense will morph into a 4-2 look with excellent size up front led by senior Chris Scott (6-3, 280) and junior Cincere Simmons (6-3, 240). Seniors Jadden Green (6-0, 275), Dorian Narcisse (6-2, 235) and Wesley Woll (6-1, 225) give the Tigers a talented, large group in the line-of-scrimmage.

I’ve been a 3-4 coach for years, said Luquet. When we go into this year, we will fit more into a 4-2 in terms of personnel. Coach Carey Melvin is most comfortable with this and we need to do what gives us the opportunity to be most successful. We have a very good group up front. Simmons was all over the district a year ago and Scott is a three technique player who can be dominant.

There are good athletes at linebacker, including senior Jude Milford (5-11, 200). Darnell Brown (6-2, 225) and JSyon Joseph (6-1, 185).

All of our entrees are new, Luquet said. Milford will play in the middle. We are much more athletic at the second level than last season. We also have a better size. We are more physical and better tackers. These young men can make it happen. Joseph is a leader to us.

There are also good athletes in secondary, including seniors Jyran Smith (5-10, 165) and Jerrick Lucas (6-0, 180), along with juniors Shyrus Collins (6-0, 170) and Sam Simoneaux (5-11 , 180).

We have a lot of returning players in the back, but we are dealing with injuries, said Luquet. We’ve already lost a few key players. We have one of the guys. Smith is a leader and our most experienced man. He is a good technician. Simoneaux will play while Jalen Wells is another who should play. Don’t be surprised to see Kendrick and Williams also get some time to defend themselves at the deep end.

The kicking and punting duties will be performed by senior Tate White (5-11, 205).

Tate is back as a three-year starter as our kicker and he will also be taking over the punting duties, Luquet said. Were excited with him. He has gotten stronger and bigger.

The schedule includes six home games, starting September 3 with West St. John.

A tough road trip to Mandeville follows for a challenging home game against Landry.

West St. John and Hahnville share a border and have family connections, Luquet said. So many families cross those borders. We think it’s a good thing for both schools. Getting to Mandeville is a challenge. Hutch Gonzales and I played Southeastern together. Landry is big and athletic under Keenan Lewis. We will find out about ourselves.

The action in District 7-5A kicks off with a blast on September 24, at home against arch-rival Destrehan.

Difficult road races in East St. John and Thibodaux follow before the Tigers face a unique challenge against Division II mighty De La Salle in a non-district game in Boutte on October 15.

We will likely face the top three teams in our league in the first three district games, Luquet said. At the back of that, De La Salle is a championship-level program and a real test before we make our final push to the playoffs. Because we’ve been on both sides, we know the magnitude of the Destrehan game. Coach Marcus Scott and I both wish it came later in the district schedule.

Hahnville will host HL Bourgeois and Central Lafourche in weeks eight and nine before the regular season closes in Terrebonne on November 5.

While the fan base continues to harbor wild expectations, the Tigers also have high hopes and Luquet embraces the lofty ambition.

This is a family in Hahnville, Luquet said. I married into a Hahnville family. Coach Bob Gros, Coach (Darren) Barbier, Coach (Lou) Valdin have had a huge impact here. Coach (Scott) Hildebrand and Coach Saltaformaggio also did, winning title games. The whole community embraces our school and our program and we love it. It will be great to have full stands again.

The goal is clear for Luquet.

We want to make our fan base proud and continue to strive to bring Hahnville back to elite status, said Luquet. If we eliminate mistakes, this could be a good if not very good team. We want and need to play Thanksgiving week. You have to be good and also lucky. We hope for both in 2021.

