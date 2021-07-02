Sports
Tennys Sandgren to compete in Tokyo Olympics
Tennys Sandgren is one of the most accomplished athletes in Tennessee tennis history.
Now he can add the Olympics to his long list of achievements. On Thursday, the United States Tennis Association announced its roster of stars to represent the US at the Tokyo Olympics, and Sandgren was one of 12 six men and six women to make the cut.
Sandgren, who hails from Gallatin, will compete in singles and will also team up with fellow first Olympian Austin Krajicek in doubles. He also has the potential to compete in the mixed doubles event, although the USTA has yet to announce those combinations.
Sandgren is No. 68 in the AT World Rankings. His career high is 41st.
He signed with the Vols in 2010 and spent two seasons with the program before turning pro. He was named to the ITA All-American and All-SEC teams as a sophomore after posting a 30-3 overall record and a national appearance in the semifinals in singles.
He made the quarterfinals of the Australian Open twice, in 2018 and 2020, and also has an ATP singles title in 2019 in Auckland, New Zealand.
