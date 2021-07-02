Albert Lea boys hockey gets a new leader – Albert Lea Tribune





Erickson takes over as new head boy hockey coachkey By Tyler Julson [email protected] After seven years of coaching youth hockey and serving as an assistant on varsity teams, Matt Erickson will begin the 2021-22 season as head coach of Albert Lea’s boys’ varsity team. An Albert Lea graduate, Erickson played hockey for the Tigers under legendary coach Roy Nystrom and has been in love with the game since a young age. He said he wanted to become coaching when his daughter, Keira, learned to skate around age 3, when Erickson and his family lived in Eden Prairie. The Mite coordinator at the time was Mike Terwilliger (now the head coach of the boys’ hockey team Bloomington Jefferson), and I saw the way he interacted with the kids, Erickson said. Coach Terwilliger made a big impression on me at the time. I felt an obligation to give children in Mites the same experience he gave children. Erickson and his family moved back to Albert Lea in 2013 and he soon became involved with the Albert Lea Hockey Association and began coaching at the mite level. Erickson described his coaching style as very hands-on, while also emphasizing the importance of teamwork and work ethic. Erickson was an assistant to the boys’ hockey team for several years before becoming the new head coach. Despite being in the program, Erickson said there will be some challenges in transitioning from assistant to head coach, but he’s looking forward to it nonetheless. I think the biggest challenge will be the daily schedule, Erickson said. I think overcoming this challenge comes with putting in the work and believing in the vision established within the program. Last season, the Tigers went 9-10 with a second round loss to Dodge County in the Section 1A tournament. Despite the loss of some key players from last season, there are a large number of players returning who have seen a significant amount of time in the varsity lineup. While there are goals the team will set at the start of the season, Erickson said that battling for a Big Nine Conference championship, a section title, and ultimately a berth at the Minnesota State tournament is always a goal. I want players to enjoy the experience of playing high school hockey in the state of Minnesota and representing Albert Lea, Erickson said. I look forward to coaching these players and teaching them life lessons that they can use in the future after high school. The team is currently participating in a number of off-season skate arounds. Their official season doesn’t start until November 15. About Tyler Julson Tyler Julson covers sports for the Albert Lea Tribune.

More from Tyler

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://albertleatribune.com/2021/07/albert-lea-boys-hockey-gets-a-new-leader/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos