Para-athlete tied to Olympics in Tokyo seeks Ogun support





By Olanrewaju Akojede Isau Ogunkunle, an Olympic Games-bound para-table tennis player in Tokyo, on Friday appealed to the Ogun government to support its Olympic Games-bound athletes with training grants. According to the 35-year-old para table tennis star, such financial support would further motivate them to excel. Unlike Ogun counterpart, Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had awarded special grants totaling N20 million to six Olympic athletes in Lagos. The grants that would help the athletes prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Games were given to Team Lagos captain and Paralympian Ahmed Koleosho, badminton player Anuoluwapo Opeyori and four others. Ogunkunle pointed out that the gesture would motivate the athletes to perform better and pledge their loyalty to the state. The financial support from the government of Lagos is a good initiative. This is what we athletes like to see. Athletes are heroes of both the state and the country, so support from both levels of government is not a bad idea. So I will appreciate if our state governor, Dapo Abiodun, can do the same for the state athletes who are also going to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. This is because it will go a long way in boosting our morale. We are only three who have qualified for the Ogun Olympics. That's me, Lateefat Tijani and Dorcas Adesokan, he said. Ogunkunle said the Ogun athletes going to the Tokyo Games represent both the country and the state. I am sure that we will not disappoint our country Nigeria and our respective states in the Olympics. We have a goal to win gold medals, which I'm sure is within our reach, he said. The para table tennis player is also grateful for the past support from the government, especially the reward they received after the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) in Benin. We know things can get better for us as we look to the state government for more support because as para-athletes we have a short time to spend as athletes, he said. However, he praised the training facilities of the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, adding that the national camp atmosphere was conducive enough for the athletes. As athletes, we strive to reach the pinnacle of our careers in the sport and take the podium as a gold medalist for the entire world, he said. NAN

