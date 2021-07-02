White Sox top prospect Jake Burger called up to majors





DETROIT The future has arrived for Jake Burger. Days after being selected for the MLB Futures Game during All-Star Week, the White Sox called up the third baseman. Regular third baseman Yoan Moncada left Thursday’s game against the Twins with a bruised right hand after making an awkward headfirst slide to third base and is likely to miss the Sox series starting Friday night in Detroit. In a somewhat surprising move, the Sox chose designated batter Yermin Mercedes for Triple-A Charlotte. The team also recovered outfielder Adam Eaton from the 10-day injured list, leaving righthander Zack Burdi to Charlotte. Burger coming to the majors completes a comeback run for the Sox topper. The No. 11 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Burger suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during a spring training game in 2018, re-injured the Achilles tendon in his backyard, sustained a bruised heel and had to miss two seasons of development. While he was gone, Burger battled anxiety and depression, but he has come back to being a healthy, productive, powerful infielder. He hit .322/.368,596 with 10 home runs and a .964 OPS at Triple-A Charlotte, and also expanded his defensive versatility by playing some games at second base. In his last 12 games, Burger batted .471/.518/843. My approach has been really good, Burger said Wednesday. [Charlotte hitting coach] Chris Johnson and I have been working on my approach every day and it has finally come together for the past three weeks. Mercedes, the AL Rookie of the Month in April, has shown signs of emerging from a protracted slump in recent days. He hits .271/.328/.404 with seven home runs and 37 RBI for second with Yasmani Grandal behind Jose Abreu (55) among team RBI leaders. Mercedes went 4-for-11 with three RBI’s in his last four games, but hit .159/.221/.190 without homeruns in June. Eaton, who was placed on the injured list on June 17 (backdated to June 15) with a strained right hamstring, hits .195 with five home runs, 27 RBI and 30 runs scored in 54 games.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/white-sox/2021/7/2/22560953/white-sox-jake-burger-adam-eaton The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos