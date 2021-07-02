England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)





The eight men’s teams in The Hundred have selected their Vitality Wildcard Draft picks today to complete their squad lineup. Since the Vitality Wildcard Draft is the last chance for the men’s teams to secure the last national player for this summer’s 100-ball competition, Northern Superchargers selected Durham all-rounder Ben Raine as their top pick. Oval Invincibles chose to get their hands on Kent junior Jordan Cox, with sailor Sam Cook being selected third by Trent Rockets. A draw determined the order of the draft and the full list is below. 1st choice Northern Superchargers Ben Raine (Durham) 2nd Pick Oval Invincibles Jordan Cox (Kent) 3rd choice Trent Rockets Sam Cook (Essex) 4th Pick Southern Brave Jake Lintott (Warwickshire) 5th Pick Manchester Originals Fred Klaassen (Kent) 6th Choice London Spirit Blake Cullen (Middlesex) 7th Pick Welsh Fire Leus du Plooy (Derbyshire) 8th pick Birmingham Phoenix Dillon Pennington (Worcestershire) Young players Blake Cullen (19), Jordan Cox (20), Dillon Pennington (22) and Sam Cook (23) are rewarded for outstanding Vitality Blast campaigns, as Jake Lintott’s remarkable journey into professional cricket continues with his Southern Brave roster . Initially drafted by Welsh Fire in 2020, Leus du Plooy will return to the squad as their Wildcard pick and Kent seamstress Fred Klaassen will make the trip to Manchester to play for the Originals. Northern Superchargers first-choice Ben Raine said: “There was a few nerves flying around leading up to this as I think every cricketer in the country wanted to be in The Hundred. I thought Id had some decent Vitality Blast with the ball so I was hoping for a place. If you look through our team there will be a real Northern feel, which will be fun. There’s a lot of Durham guys I’ve played with and Yorkshire guys I’ve played against so there will be a bit of familiarity. It’s a good sign for the amount of talent in the region and I’m very proud to be picked up by the northern team. I’m excited to get started, it looks like a strong squad and one that can really compete. Oval Invincibles Jordan Cox said: I’m excited to be a part of The Hundred’s first year with Oval Invincibles. It’s a fast, exciting new format that the crowd will love and I can’t wait to play for fans again, especially in the Oval, which always has a great atmosphere. Trent Rockets latest signing Sam Cook said: We have some big names on our squad such as Rashid Khan and Joe Root and it will be great to play with them. It’s going to be fun and I’m looking forward to taking some wickets to help us get to the business end of the competition. Combining fast-paced world-class cricket with top-quality live music, The Hundred brings entertainment for all the family this summer, with fast ticket sales. For more information about The Hundred or for tickets, visitwww.thehundred.com.

