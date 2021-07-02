Texas Pipeline to OSU Expected to Continue





The Ohio state football program continues to bring top talent from the state of Texas and it doesn’t look like it will stop anytime soon. Quinn Ewers. Caleb Burton. Terrace Brooks. All are rated in the top ten for their positions among 2022 recruits; two are in the top five. All are dedicated to the state of Ohio. They are all from Texas. It’s an understatement to say that the Buckeyes have created a pipeline out of the Lone Star state for some of their best talent. Here’s the bad news for fans of Texas teams: The Buckeyes are predicted to add another Texan to their top-rated 2022 recruiting class. Ohio State is the predicted landing spot for Humble, Texas offensive lineman Kam Dewberry. Steve Wilfong, 247 Sports’ Director of Football Recruiting, made his choice for the Buckeyes yesterday. The 6’4”, 313-pound Dewberry is the country’s tenth-ranked tackle. He recently visited OSU and told 247 Sports that he was very impressed, “Ohio State has always been my dream school. When I just went there and got the feeling I wanted to feel, I definitely felt the energy there. It was very different from any other school I’ve been to.” He said he was thinking about making the visit but wants to take his time with his decision and attend a game in the fall. Texas A&M is a key player in its recruitment. So much so that they were considered the favorite until Dewberry paid his visit to Columbus. Long-time Ohio recruiting expert Bill Kurelic Bucknuts feels the sooner he decides to commit, the better it is for the Buckeyes. He said that if Dewberry waits, it will be in favor of Texas A&M and Oklahoma (he gets there in September). I’ve said this in other articles: I’d rather the Buckeyes have a lead with a recruit than watch them play from behind. The pipeline the Buckeyes built from Texas is lucrative. Five-star tackle Donovan Jackson was part of the 2021 recruiting class. Recipient Jaxon Simth-Njigba and cornerback Ryan Watts in 2020. First round draft pick-to-be Garrett Wilson in 2019. JT Barrett, JK Dobbins, Jeff Okudah and Baron Browning are all Texans. With the possibility of four more joining the Buckeyes in the 2022 recruiting class, the flow of the Texas to OSU pipeline doesn’t appear to be slowing anytime soon. While Ohio State football fans may have to wait a while for Dewberry’s decision, I’m leaning heavily on the prediction that he’ll join the Buckeyes. Why? Because so far in 2021 Wiltfong has been correct in almost 97% of its predictions. That tells me he is well connected and does his homework thoroughly before making a choice. I really like the opportunities Ohio State adds Dewberry to the class.

