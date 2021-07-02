The Day – The Day’s All-Area Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year: Old Lyme’s George Danes

George Danes gets up early, also on Saturday mornings.

Sometimes he is running on the treadmill at six in the morning. Later he plays tennis.

He likes to stay active.

“I learned that you waste so much of the day,” says Danes, a senior at Old Lyme High School. “You can do so much in the morning. I should be able to do more things. … Why waste your day sitting on your ass and watching TV?”

An exception is when his beloved Notre Dame football team plays on television in the fall. That’s must-see TV for Danes.

His drive and work ethic help separate him from the pack, according to Old Lyme coach Andrew Tyrol.

“He has a lot of energy, good energy,” said Tyrol. “He was great to have on the team. He really inspired his teammates to play better and work harder. Pretty inspiring and motivating kid.”

No one in the Shoreline Conference was better than Danes, who went unbeaten in singles for the third regular season in a row. He earned all-state honors and received his third consecutive All-Shoreline Conference first-team selection. He repeated as the conference’s singles champion.

Danes was voted The Day’s 2021 All-Area Boys’ Tennis Player of the Year and also received that honor in 2019.

He has worked hard over the past few years to become a force on the field. He plays all year round. He also takes care of himself off the field, with an emphasis on good eating habits and exercise.

“He’s working hard to get in shape and become the best tennis player he can be,” Tyrol said. “I think he has natural athleticism for his height and he’s also left-handed, so that helps too. His work ethic is really what it is. He’s up early and he’s grinding.”

Danes takes tennis seriously and does everything he can to improve.

“I started working on my game more,” Danes said. “I’ve been to my school and just served time and time again, making sure the toss is right and everything is going well and then playing with my coach to get better and better. Working on the things I need to work on.”

Losses are difficult for Danes to digest.

He had high hopes for the Wildcats in the Class S tournament, but Old Lyme lost 4-3 to East Catholic in the quarterfinals.

Danes also suffers from his own loss in the State Open, which is eliminated in the second round.

The early exit motivated him to work even harder.

“I’ve had a good season, but I’m not happy with the way I lost in the Open,” Danes said. “I just didn’t play aggressive enough and that cost me. I should have beat him. I broke him apart. If I had stayed with him, he would have lost to me.

“…Now I work on my serve every day and play a lot and get better.”

Danes will miss participating in the Old Lyme tennis program as much as the program will miss him.

Tyrol says Danes belong on the Mount Rushmore of Old Lyme tennis players. He praised Danen, a team captain, for his leadership.

Danes really care about the program.

“It’s definitely about the Old Lyme program for him and connecting with some alumni, which is really cool to see,” Tyrol said. “Our assistant coach, Dan Koenigs, is one of those alumni. What was really cool is that Dan helped set up to bring a lot of the alumni back for that Westbrook contest this year, a very contentious contest that they ended up winning.

“George was just beyond ecstatic and excited to see those older alumni players who have such amazing legacies like Morgan White and Brendan White. He really believes in that legacy, so I’m a little excited to see how he does at the college level at Endicott and see if he can start his own legacy there.”

Danes will attend and play tennis at Endicott College in Beverly, Massachusetts. He is going to study sports management.

This summer, Danes will spend most of their time on the tennis court. He works at a tennis camp at Lyme Shores Tennis and Fitness in East Lyme. He will regularly play sports and tennis with friends.

He had a very successful career and a very enjoyable one too.

“I love these four years with this team, even if we didn’t play last year,” said Danes. “These four years were some of the best memories of my life because it was so much fun just playing with these guys. It was very nice to be with them. It was a good group of guys.”

