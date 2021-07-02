Sports
Best table tennis table for home use
July 2, 2021 – For all table tennis enthusiasts, the table tennis table makes a big difference. They are looking for different options available in the market and then we have to make a choice. If you’re looking forward to it the best table tennis table for home use, it is essential to choose the best one, because then only the gameplay will be efficient. If you are not sure which table tennis table to choose, don’t worry. It is essential to check all the specifications of the product so that a user can understand whether it is the correct one or not.
Here we discuss the best options available in the market so that you can place orders for each of them and get the same gaming experience as you expected.
Best options to choose:
STIGA Advantage professional table tennis tables
STIGA advantage professional table tennis table is a perfect option for home use. It only takes 10 minutes to assemble the ping pong table. The dimensions of the item are 63 x 56 x 5 inches. The weight of the product is 115 lbs. It also features three inch low cable wheels so it can be easily stored and set up. The table top is 5/8 inch feet with multiple coaster finishes. After the specific game, a user can rearrange the parts and save them easily.
The main reason for choosing this is because of the compact storage option and quality. A user can store it as they see fit and easily assemble it at home.
GoSports Medium Table Tennis Game Set
GoSports midsize table tennis game set has been specially developed for indoor purposes. This table tennis table comes with a net, two table tennis paddles and 2 balls. This is a complete set to have. The frame material and base material is aluminum and blue color is considered much. If a user likes the red color, they can go for it. Installation only takes a few minutes and is easily a perfect choice for room, apartment, office. Heavy-duty aluminum frame is included, making it a durable option. Since it is a budget-friendly option, people are quite satisfied and consider it too. Since it is one of the easiest to set up a table, people like it because it can be easily folded and stored.
Click here to view prices prijzen.
JOOLA Inside – Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table
JOOLA inside professional MDF indoor table tennis table comes with an easy 10-minute assembly option and is a single player play mode option. The dimensions of the item are 108 X 60 X 30 inches and the weight of the product is 59 kg. It comes with a secure mobile and compact storage, which means that a user can store it after playing. 100% satisfaction is guaranteed and the manufacturers listen to every question that arises. If there is any problem, you can contact manufacturers and get the answers. Also, if a user wants to install it in the leisure center or office, it is an ultimate option to have.
Click here to view prices prijzen
Professional MDF Indoor Table Tennis Table
JOOLA rally professional MDF indoor table tennis table is prepared with processed wood material, and the weight of the product is 199 lbs. The dimensions of the product are 108 x 60 x 30 inches. The base material used engineer wood along with alloy steel, and the frame material is wood only. It also has a separate half for more playback and offers compact storage. The 4-wheel trolley system is integrated, which promotes mobility. In addition, there are also anti-tilt locks that can be used in any location. The best part is that corner ball holders are available along with an Abacus scorer, which contributes to effective gameplay. The manufacturers 100% satisfaction guarantee, so there won’t be any problem.
Click here to view prices prijzen
3/4 size table tennis table:
Butterfly junior ping pong table is an ultimate option and can be adjusted to the height. What material was used to prepare it and the weight of the product is 34 kg, no assembly is required for the table. A portable tennis table option is also available and two wheels are available on each side. The best part is that it is a multi-purpose table, so users can use it for other purposes as well.
Click here to view the prices.
So here we come to an end and reveal about the best table tennis tables. Place an order for any of them and receive them immediately.
