What We Do And Don’t Know When Los Angeles MLB Trevor Bauer Puts Dodgers On Leave

Major League Baseball placed Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer on a seven-day administrative leave Friday amid sexual assault charges.

Bauer, who was scheduled to pitch in Washington, DC, on Sunday, has denied the allegations and released a statement that he will not appeal MLB’s decision.

While we wait for the next development in this case, let’s take a closer look at Friday’s news, what it means, where the investigation is, and what might happen next.

What is Trevor Bauer accused of?

A woman who had two sexual encounters with Bauer was given a restraining order against him in LA County Superior Court earlier this week. In her statement – made under penalty of perjury – she claimed that Bauer assaulted her by choking her until she lost consciousness several times, hitting her in various parts of her body and scratching the side of her face. The second encounter, which took place May 16 at Bauer’s home in Pasadena, California, left her with an acute head injury and significant head and facial trauma, according to medical notes provided as part of the statement.

The restraining order is obtained by the decision of a judge and does not require input from the other party. But Bauer’s side is expected to deny the charges at a scheduled court hearing on July 23. One of Bauer’s attorneys, John Fetterolf, released a statement saying that their sexual encounters were “entirely consensual,” adding that “her basis for filing a protection order is non-existent, fraudulent, and deliberately reveals material facts, information and its own relevant communication.” Bauer’s side also delivered text messages inviting the woman to some rough sex and talking about how she wants Bauer to “give me all the pain” and “suffocate me” eight days before the second encounter.

What does MLB put Bauer on administrative leave mean?

Bauer will not make his next scheduled start on Sunday. That would have come on July 4 in Washington DC, the capital of the country.

It would have been a terrible sight for a league that has vowed to make domestic violence and sexual harassment a priority in a year when MLB has been embroiled in controversy, with former New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and former Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway fired both after investigating sexual harassment.

Administrative leave is just a way to save time. This is not considered a suspension. Bauer will in fact still be paid and will still accrue service time while on the restricted list. MLB has the right, under the Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy, instituted in August 2015, to place a player on leave without charge. In a statement specific to Bauer’s case, MLB said the investigation is “ongoing.”

Bauer’s co-agents, Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement that they “disprove” [the woman’s] allegations in the strongest possible terms,” ​​but will not appeal Bauer’s placement on administrative leave “in an effort to minimize distraction from the Dodgers organization and its teammates.”

What happens if there is no solution to his case within those seven days?

MLB may request a one-time extension of its administrative leave for an additional seven days with the approval of the MLB Players Association. The Joint Domestic Violence Policy states that consent “will not be unreasonably withheld”. The calendar may be relevant here. An extension of the current administrative leave would keep Bauer off the field during the All-Star break, leaving even more time for an ongoing investigation. However, it is expected that this could take some time, eventually putting MLB in a position where Bauer must return to the active roster while the investigation continues. The administrative leave could only delay that reality.

Bauer traveled with the Dodgers to Washington, and manager Dave Roberts said Thursday he was supposed to pitch on Sunday. What changed?

MLB took it out of the hands of the Dodgers. Roberts hinted at this ahead of Thursday’s series opener, saying that the decision for Bauer to take his regular turn in the rotation rested with MLB. When asked why he couldn’t just make the decision to skip Bauer’s turn, since he’s the team’s manager, Roberts said, “I’m in a position to follow Major League Baseball’s lead. Their recommendation was for us to use our planned Sunday starter and move forward and have him start that game on Sunday For me to try to read into it more than just follow what they advised me and us to do — I choose just to kindly follow their lead.”

Where is the legal investigation?

The Pasadena Police Department is continuing the investigation. Police have been involved since May 18, a few days after the second sexual encounter, when two detectives drove to the woman’s home in San Diego to request a statement. The case is expected to be forwarded to the Pasadena prosecutor’s office, a source said, though the timing is unknown.

How has MLB handled other in-season domestic violence allegations?

13 players have been disciplined in the six years since the domestic violence policy was introduced, with suspensions ranging from 15 games (Steven Wright of the Boston Red Sox and Jeurys Familia of the Mets) to 162 games (free agent Sam Dyson, who is serving his suspension this season). Among the notable names who are also disciplined are Dodgers starter Julio Urias (20 games in 2019), Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman (30 games in 2016), former Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell (40 games in 2018), former Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna (75 games in 2018) and former Colorado Rockies shortstop Jose Reyes (51 games in 2016).