Sports
Cricket Australia’s online services replatforming paid off during the pandemic
Cricket Australia’s decision to re-platform multiple consumer-facing digital services, through an outsourcing deal with HCL in 2019, paid off as the pandemic hit.
With fans unable to attend matches, the sudden surge in demand for online services would have overburdened the previous infrastructure, potentially causing services to fail.
The organization, which supports Australian cricket from the grassroots to the national team, had several successful digital properties, but they stood alone. These were brought into one modern platform through work with HCL.
Before the pandemic, during the 2018/19 season, more than two million fans attended cricket matches in Australia, and Cricket Australia’s digital services had a global online audience of more than 20 million per year.
The arrival of Covid-19 on the Australian coast changed things overnight as fans turned to the Cricket Australia app to watch the sport, resulting in millions of additional hits.
Michael Osborne, general manager of technology at Cricket Australia, said the amount of traffic to the organisation’s digital services had not been seen before.
I’m pretty sure the previous infrastructure would have crumbled under the load, but [the new one] was doing great, he said.
The impact of the pandemic also reaffirmed the importance of digital services to Cricket Australia, and it is now looking to move to the next stage and use more data to provide users with what they want, Osborne added.
To that end, the Australian cricket board has challenged the wider community to develop technologies that will benefit cricket fans and players in Australia and beyond.
It has launched TechJam 2021, a lengthy hackathon that brings together teams of developers, data scientists, analysts and sports enthusiasts.
Through TechJam, it provides access to its data to initiate the development of software that can improve spectator service and player performance. As part of this, Cricket Australia, with support for HCLs, has created a sandbox on Microsoft Azure.
TechJam open to participants on June 14 and teams can sign up until July 22. 150 teams have already registered. Entries will be judged in September.
The plan to launch TechJam followed the success of a similar but much smaller project. TechJam grew out of an idea from HCL focused on data in the high-performance space. We took on a small challenge and made available a dataset of past performance from national teams and players, and asked people to find interesting nuggets that high-performing employees can use to make the teams better, Osborne said. That worked well, so we expanded it beyond just data, into broader technology.
The organization is looking for innovation in three main areas: technology that can help improve the Australian cricket team; functionality that can improve fan engagement; and technology to improve service to the community of 700,000 registered people. It also has a wildcard category for anything that doesn’t fit in here.
External developments are driven by an organization that lacks the internal software development capabilities of large enterprises. Not-for-profit Cricket Australia has an in-house IT team of approximately 30 people, most of whom work in user support and infrastructure functions, with just seven software developers.
TechJam is open to sports enthusiasts, data scientists, analysts, developers, statisticians, tech enthusiasts, tech freelancers, college students, programmers, and technology innovators from the global developer community.
